BRISTOL, Va. - Winning on Friday nights is the goal for every high school football team.
John Battle junior Seth Scarbrough wants to do even better.
“Honestly we are just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “We are going to win every day, that is the goal.”
Scarbrough, a 5-foot-10, 202-pound junior running back and linebacker for the Trojans, was pleased with last year’s 6-5 campaign, but would like much more in the season ahead, which begins on Aug. 30 with a visit to Washington County rival Abingdon.
“I wasn’t disappointed with it, but it is not what I want to have,” Scarbrough said. “You always want to be better so I am definitely looking forward to this season. We are going to try to work a lot harder and get a better record.”
Expect Scarbrough to play a role on both sides of the ball, having gotten a year of varsity experience for the Trojans, who will host Fort Chiswell in a benefit game on Friday.
“It was a good season, it was definitely a learning season for me,” he said. “I had to fill in so it was definitely a learning season. Now I am settled in and I am ready to do something great.”
He will be doing it for first year head coach Bradley Ricker, who replaced Britt Stone at the position. Ricker is far from new at John Battle, having been an assistant for the last seven seasons at his alma mater.
“Things are definitely changing. I love the tempo we have now,” Scarbrough said. “He definitely runs a tight program, but it was a good transition where he has been in the program for so long. It will really like another day on the job.
“We are going good. The team has bonded, we are a close team and things are going great. Practices are picking up, I like it.”
Don’t expect a lot of change for the John Battle offense.
We are basically going to run the option,” he said. “We are going to run some different things in there though, but it will still be the basic stuff we have been running.”
They have the talent to make it work, not only with Scarbrough, Dylan Cunningham and Bryson Denton running the football, but returning quarterback Walker Osborne is efficient at running the Trojans’ option attack. The experienced offensive line is led by center John Phipps.
Defensively, Scarbrough has plenty of responsibility as one of four productive starting linebackers for the Trojans, along with Shannon Wohlford, Cunningham and Denton.
“I have got to call some signals, some plays, some blitzes in there every once in a while,” said Scarbrough, who definitely knows his favorite task on the gridiron.
“I love hitting people, that is the best part,” he said.
Scarbrough definitely has a good feeling for what his teammates will be able to achieve this season against what is the usual testy Mountain 7 District slate.
“(Osborne) is back. He is settling in so it is looking good for him,” Scarbrough said. “We have a lot of good guys returning. Defensively, I think Eddie Rodriguez will make a big impact this year and Tyler McCloud.
“Offensively I would look out for Bryson Denton, he is going to do big things for us this year.”
Ricker likes what he sees from both Scarbrough and Cunningham.
“Great leaders. They are very good leaders of the team,” Ricker said. “They are always pushing their teammates and you can tell they genuinely love each other, love their teammates, love the people they are around.
“They keep working on that brotherhood factor so they want to stick together.”
Scarbrough, who also throws shot put and discus for the John Battle track team, is excited to be back on the football field. There isn’t anywhere else he would rather be.
“Honestly I have been playing football since I was 5 years old so it has given me something to do and takes things off my mind,” he said. “It is just part of my life now, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
