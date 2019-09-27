Emory & Henry at Bluefield College
Game time: 6 p.m.
Where: Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield, W.Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: E&H (0-2) lost 20-17 last week at Randolph-Macon; Bluefield (0-4) lost 30-13 last week to Ave Maria University
What to watch for: With regular quarterback Hunter Taylor back in the lineup, E&H opened a 10-0 second quarter lead over the Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorites. The Wasps held Tre Frederick, the ODAC’s all-time leading rusher, to 107 yards on 24 carries as 6-foot-2 freshman linebacker Grayson Overstreet collected a game-high eight tackles. Three long pass plays by R-MC, including two that went for scores, spelled doom for E&H. … BC lost to Faulkner (38-19), Bethel, Tennessee (49-24) and Pikeville (48-6) before last week’s game to Florida-based Ave Maria. The marquee man for the Rams is 5-foot-11 senior quarterback Aidan Wilder. The Portland, Oregon, native holds the No. 11 spot has among all NAIA players with 897 yards of total offense. Junior linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush (Danville, Va.) ranks eighth with 11 tackles per game while 6-foot junior receiver Lowell Patron Jr. (Newport News, Va.) is 11th in receiving yards with 347. … The only players from far Southwest Virginia on the BC roster are sophomore long snapper Dustin Barker (Wise County Central), junior receiver Ben Meade (Graham) and freshman punter Brady Stiltner (Patrick Henry). Sophomore linebacker Sam Kirtley was a teammate of Overstreet and E&H running back T.J. Tester at Staunton River. …The Wasps will finally have their second home game next week against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney on Hall of Fame Day.
---
UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Burke-Tarr Stadium (Jefferson City, Tenn.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-2, 0-1) lost to Mars Hill, 21-14, last week; Carson-Newman (1-1, 0-1) lost to Wingate, 30-28, last week
What to watch for: Believe it or not, this will be the first time these two schools have met on the gridiron. “We’ve got a great support group in that area, Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, I think it’s great for them to be able to come here because they’ve been inundated with Virginia- Wise, those kinds of things,” Carson-Newman coach Mike Turner said at his Tuesday press conference. “They’re hoping that this becomes a rivalry game, similar to like a Tusculum deal because of the proximity and that’s the way it should be. You got great fans and the same way with Virginia-Wise. They’ve got kids out of the Knoxville area and the Morristown area so it should be a great football game.” … Carson-Newman’s usually tough rushing attack is led by Derrick Evans, Antonio Wimbush and Toot Johnson, who have combined for 389 yards on the ground. Wimbush earned All-American honors in 2018. … Caleb Goins (John Battle) is a backup linebacker at C-N. … Eastern Kentucky University transfer Drew O’Bryan has been a force for UVa-Wise at linebacker as 6 ½ of his 19 tackles have resulted in a loss of yardage. … One of these teams will get a much-needed (and first) South Atlantic Conference win today.
--
East Tennessee State at Furman
Game time: 1:05 p.m.
Where: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, S.C. (16,000)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM NASH ICON
Broadcast: ESPN+
Coming in: ETSU (2-2, 0-1), def. Austin Peay 20-14 last Saturday; Furman (2-2, 1-0) def. Mercer 45-10 last Saturday.
What to watch for: FCS No. 15 Furman has usually had the best of ETSU, leading the series 25-8, although the Buccaneers overcame a 21-point third quarter deficit to claim a 29-27 victory last season. …ETSU is just 2-15 all-time in Greenville...The Bucs are 3-4 in games played on Sept. 28, but have won the last three. …Furman’s two losses have been to FBS Virginia Tech (24-17) - which they led 14-3 at halftime – and Georgia State (48-42), which defeated Tennessee the week before. …Furman, which was picked second in the Southern Conference preseason poll to Wofford, has scored 46, 42 and 45 points in three of its four games. …ETSU hopes to have the services of DE Jason Maduafokwa and DB Tyree Robinson, who missed the Austin Peay game with injuries. …Two late interceptions, one by MJ Woods, preserved the win against the Governors, the first picks of the season for the Bucs. …ETSU RB Jacob Saylors is providing an average of 120 all-purpose yards over the last three games. …Furman QB Darren Grainger has combined (run/pass) for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns. …ETSU has six South Carolina products on its roster, including starting defensive end Nasir Player and center Ben Blackmon. …The Clay Hendrix-coached Paladins have eight products from Tennessee. …ETSU has just three home games remaining, including next Saturday against SoCon preseason favorite Wofford.
