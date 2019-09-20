Mars Hill at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-1) lost to Tennessee Tech, 31-14, last Saturday; Mars Hill (1-1) beat St. Au-gustine’s, 46-14, last Saturday.
What to watch for: It will be a historic afternoon as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise plays the first South Atlantic Conference game in program history. … The Highland Cavaliers are also trying to beat Mars Hill for the first time, having lost their previous six encounters with the Mountain Lions from North Carolina. They last met in 2004. … UVa-Wise was pegged for a ninth-place finish (out of nine teams) in the SAC preseason coaches poll, while Mars Hill was predicted to finish seventh. … The key for UVa-Wise will be to slow down Mars Hill wide receiver Craig Rucker. He was the 2018 South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the year and a NCAA Division II All-American. He already has two TD catches, a rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass to his credit in two games this season. … Senior offensive lineman Michael Foster (Dobyns-Bennett) is on Mars Hill’s roster. … UVa-Wise’s defense has been impressive and three transfers have given them a boost: Austin Hicks (East Tennessee State) has 17 tackles, Demetrius Mann (Eastern Kentucky) has two interceptions and Rondre Knowles-Tener (James Madison) has three sacks. … This will be UVa-Wise’s last home game until Oct. 19 as the Cavs play at Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry in consecutive weeks.
---
Emory & Henry at Randolph-Macon
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Day Field, Ashland, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: RMC (1-1, 0-0) won 30-27 at Averett last week; E&H (0-1, 0-0) lost 31-24 in overtime against North Carolina Wesleyan on Sept. 7
What to watch for: In a familiar storyline, E&H was hurt by big plays and an inconsistent run game in the season opener. Head coach Curt Newsome said that junior Hunter Taylor has been sharp in practice and will return at quarterback today. … “Randolph-Macon is as good as any team that we will play all season,” Newsome said. “They’ve got a senior-dominated defense, a big offensive line and a strong running attack, so I expect a physical game. We need to run the ball better and stop the run. I look for Hunter to be a leader.” … After winning its 11th Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, R-MC earned the maximum eight first-place votes in the ODAC coaches poll. … With 12 returning All-ODAC selections, the Yellow Jackets began the season ranked No. 24 in the NCAA Division III ranks. One week after falling 17-12 to No. 6 Johns Hopkins, R-MC rallied from an 18-point fourth quarter deficit against Averett as senior Tre Frederick rushed for 198 yards on 29 carries. In the process, Frederick broke the ODAC’s career rushing record of 4,276 yards. R-MC senior quarterback Burke Estes, the 2018 ODAC Scholar-Athlete for football, has thrown for 344 yards with five interceptions. … E&H dropped a 24-14 decision to Averett in scrimmage action, but Derrick Yates only played two series.
---
Austin Peay at East Tennessee State
Game time: 7:35 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium (Johnson City, Tenn.)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Broadcast: ESPN+
Coming in: Austin Peay (2-1), def. Mercer 48-34 last Saturday; ETSU (1-2), lost to VMI 31-24 in overtime last Saturday.
What to watch for: It is a Gold Out Night…Expect to hear the cheer “Let’s Go Peay” from the Austin Peay faithful…ETSU is playing its third straight home game, with four its final seven games slated for the road…ETSU leads the series 14-12-2, although the Governors are 5-0-1 in the last six meetings, with the last game played in 1978…Five new members of the ETSU Hall of Fame will be recognized during the game, including former Castlewood four-sport sensation Calvin Talford, who played basketball for the Buccaneers from 1988-92…Austin Peay has allowed just 42.7 yards per game on the ground…ETSU wants to establish the run behind Quay Holmes (227 yards) and Jacob Saylors (202, 3 TD)…Austin Peay QB JaVaughn Craig (437 yards pass, 106 rush) connected with DeAngelo Wilson and Kennan Barnes for more than 100 yards apiece in last week’s win over Mercer…Watch out for Kordell Jackson, who picked off two passes and returned them for scores against the Bears…Trey Mitchell has thrown for 540 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bucs…Malik McGue, a product of Science Hill, who originally went to Army, has returned six punts and one kick, threw one pass, caught a pass and ran the ball five times for ETSU…Both teams are approaching 100 yards in penalty yards per game…Both of Austin Peay’s specialists are local products, including kicker Logan Birchfield (Elizabethton) and punter Devin Stuart (Dobyns-Bennett).
