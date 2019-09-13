UVa-Wise at Tennessee Tech
Game time: 7 p.m.
Where: Tucker Stadium (Cookeville, Tenn.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Coming In: UVa-Wise (1-0) beat Chowan, 40-22, last Saturday; Tennessee Tech (1-1) lost to Miami, Ohio, 48-17, last Saturday.
What to watch for: This is the first game against a FCS opponent for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise since a loss to Wofford of the Southern Conference in 2014. It marks the first time Tennessee Tech has tangled with a NCAA Division II opponent since a 2012 triumph over North Greenville. … UVa-Wise scored on offense, defense and special teams in last week’s season-opening win over Chowan. Demetrius Mann returned a punt for a touchdown and Drew Vermillion (Gate City) averaged 33.6 yards on five punts. … Tennessee Tech has lost 21 of its last 24 games and one of those victories was a 59-58 double-overtime win over Samford to start the 2019 season. … Tennessee Tech is led by quarterback Bailey Fisher, who was the Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year last season. Bryson Tolley (Science Hill) is a junior linebacker for the Golden Eagles and has appeared in 21 career games.
Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State
Game time: 7:35 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium (Johnson City, Tenn.)
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Coming in: VMI (1-1), def. Mars Hill 63-21 last Saturday; ETSU (1-1), def. Shorter 48-10 last Saturday. .
What to watch for: ETSU defeated VMI 27-24 last season for a second straight win over the Keydets...VMI threw the ball 60 times in that game for 305 yards, although the Buccaneers did pick off five of those passes and also forced a fumble...The Bucs held the Keydets to negative-28 yards on the ground...Both teams bounced back from losses to FBS schools with wins over NCAA Division II squads last week...Trey Mitchell is expected to start at quarterback for the Bucs. He completed his first 14 straight passes last week, one shy of the school record...In the most recent FCS football poll, ETSU is fifth among schools receiving votes...VMI's Kaleb Tucker earned Southern Conference defensive player of the week honors in the Keydets win over the Lions…Graham product Jarrod Richmond is a defensive end for the Keydets, having recorded five tackles, including a half-tackle for loss…Scott Wachenheim is in his fifth season as VMI head coach…ETSU will honor the 1969 Buccaneers, who finished that season with a 10-0-1 record, defeating Terry Bradshaw and Louisiana Tech in the Grantland Rice Bowl. The Bucs sacked Bradshaw 12 times and picked off three passes in the 34-14 victory…ETSU is 15-9 all-time against the Keydets, including 9-3 in SoCon openers.
