Emory & Henry at Southern Virginia

Game time: 1 p.m.

Where: Knights Stadium, (Buena Vista, Va.)

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: E&H (2-2, 1-1) defeated Hampden-Sydney 56-17 last week; Southern Virginia (2-2, 1-2) lost 42-14 at Shenandoah last week.

What to watch for: With receiver Derrick Yates and quarterback Hunter Taylor setting a torrid pace, Emory & Henry authored one of its most complete performances in recent years last week. … The E&H defense has also showed vast improvement. Da’von Keith leads all NCAA Division III players with seven of the team’s 15 sacks while the Wasps rank among the national leaders with eight interceptions. Taylor tops the ODAC with 279 yards passing per game while throwing for nine scores. …Randolph-Macon and Washington & Lee are tied atop the ODAC with 3-0 records with Bridgewater following at 2-0. The Wasps host W&L next week for homecoming. … Southern Virginia, led by second-year head coach Ed Mulitalo, was picked for a last place finish in its first year of ODAC competition. The Knights, former members of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, posted a 3-7 record last season behind 1,000-yard rusher Akiva Wedge. A speedy senior from Forestville, Maryland, Wedge currently leads the ODAC with 530 yards rushing. … After opening the season with home wins over Montclair State and Hampden-Sydney (29-17), SVU has lost at Bridgewater (40-6) and Shenandoah (42-14). The Knights allowed 601 total yards last week. It will be homecoming today at the private university which is aligned with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

UVa-Wise at Newberry

Game time: 4 p.m.

Where: Setzler Field (Newberry, S.C.)

Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-4, 0-3) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 63-6, last Saturday; Newberry (1-4, 1-2) lost to Mars Hill, 20-19, last Saturday.

What to watch for: Four straight losses – the last two by scores of 42-7 and 63-6 – has spoiled the first season as a member of the South Atlantic Conference for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The Highland Cavaliers rank last in the nine-team league in both total offense and total defense. … Newberry hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard either as the Wolves are averaging just 20.2 points per game. They couldn’t hold a 19-point lead in falling to Mars Hill last week. … Both teams will start a freshman at quarterback: Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) will take the snaps for UVa-Wise and Colton Bailey will do the same for Newberry. … Demetrius Mann, Marcus Tarrer and Seth Phillips (Grayson County) have been among the few bright spots for UVa-Wise. Mann has returned two punts for touchdowns, Tarrer is averaging 8.6 tackles per game and Phillips has 12 catches for 96 yards with two TDs.. … This will end a stretch of three straight road games for UVa-Wise. The Cavs return home to face Tusculum on Oct. 18.

