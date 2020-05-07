A coaching journey that began in 1976 for Ron Compton has come to an unexpected halt.
The Buchanan County School Board voted by a 6-1 margin on April 16 to remove Compton as the girls basketball coach at Grundy High School, a move that caught Compton and many others off guard.
“I was stunned and it hurt,” Compton said. “I enjoyed my time there and the kids worked hard. … I’ve actually not heard from any of the board members. As with any coach nowadays, you have some disgruntled parents. Not sure if that had any influence and I’m not saying it does, but I haven’t heard from the board members about what brought it on.”
Hannah Stiltner, a 2012 Grundy graduate and an English teacher at the school, was appointed as the new coach. Compton was not on the Grundy faculty and remains as the softball coach of the Golden Wave as for now, even though the 2019-20 spring sports season was officially canceled by the Virginia High School League on Thursday.
E-mails sent by the Bristol Herald Courier to two members of the school system were not returned as of Thursday.
The 65-year-old Compton has been a constant on the Southwest Virginia high school sports scene since ‘76 when he assisted the junior varsity football team at Haysi. His first head-coaching job at the now-defunct Dickenson County school came four years later when he took over the baseball program.
He’s coached a number of sports and had his most success in baseball and girls basketball.
Compton crafted a 260-150-5 record as a head baseball coach, while going 393-195 record as a girls hoops boss.
Compton was an assistant coach on his daughter Whitney’s staff at Grundy for four seasons before taking over as head coach for the 2019-20 season.
His team compiled a 17-6 record this past winter, with three of those losses coming to the Honaker Tigers, the VHSL Class 1 state co-champions. The Golden Wave finished as runner-up to the Tigers in both the Black Diamond District regular-season standings and tournament. The season came to an end with 73-52 loss to Cumberland District champ Eastside in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.
Could Compton return to the sidelines?
“I’ve talked to my wife [Carolyn] and both of my kids [Jordan and Whitney],” Compton said. “I’m not ruling it out, but I’m probably at the age now that I don’t want to relocate very far away. I’ve been at it a long time. If the right thing came along that’d be fine. If not, I’m content with the career I’ve had.”
Regardless, Compton relied on a consistent approach.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids,” Compton said. “The kids have always been special and that’s what I’ve tried to emphasize. They only go through sports one time and a lot of them don’t play in college, so I tried to make it enjoyable the whole time I was coaching.”
thayes@bristolnews.com
