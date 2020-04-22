The pieces were in place for a repeat.
The Richlands softball team returned nearly everyone from last season’s Class 2 state championship team.
Richlands head coach Ronnie Davis said they were ready to go, having had three weeks of practice and a pair of scrimmages before the season was delayed, and later canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We had everybody back except for one player. That is something a coach dreams about, especially after winning a state championship and you have got those players coming back,” said Davis, whose Lady Blues began working out for another season in January. “What I was so proud about was we didn’t really talk about last year in the three weeks we were together.
“They were just looking forward to competing and trying to win another state championship. That is the type of girls that we have, they don’t rest on what they had done in the past. They know they have got to work and get better.”
Instead, the season ended before it ever started.
“I just hate it for the girls. They worked for so many years and [these are some] of the best practices we have had in four years with them,” said Davis, whose Lady Blues finished 23-5 last season, capturing the Class 2 title with a 1-0 win over Madison County, Richlands’ third straight trip to the state finals. “They were just really determined and more focused than they ever have been to try to repeat this year.”
It has been hard on everyone, especially the seniors, with Davis noting that talented shortstop and leadoff batter Chloe Newberry even had to miss the scrimmages with injuries.
“All the girls have missed it. I have talked to all of them. Each one of them has a different story. I have had them cry on me,” Davis said. “I hate it for all of them, but Chloe was hurt and I wouldn’t let her play in the two scrimmages. She didn’t get an opportunity to even take a swing or field the ball in a game or even a scrimmage in her senior year. I feel bad for her.”
The season was slated to begin with a game on March 17 against Elizabethton, followed by a pair of contests with Amherst County and Blacksburg in a tournament in Salem on March 21. They were slated to travel to Southwest Virginia foe and state contender Lebanon today, but that won’t happen either.
All sports were put on hold by the coronavirus, but hopes were still high the season would be played. The Virginia High School League left a date of March 31 of possibly beginning the campaign.
“We were hoping. The girls, they are still swinging off a tee at home and Mac (Osborne) is still pitching and working out,” Davis said. “We all were holding out hope, we heard so many different scenarios that possibly could happen, to playing just a district schedule, then going right into district tournament and regionals.
“We tried to maintain as much hope as possible, just not for myself, but for the girls. The voice in the back of my mind just kept on telling me, man, this is going to be really tough to get this season in. The girls and umpires and the fans and the community had to come first.”
Unfortunately, that date passed and the season is now done.
“It just didn’t work out. I wish something could have happened where they could have played this year,” Davis said. “They understand it. They know for some reason that this happened so what I try to tell them more than anything you can’t anticipate what the next day may bring.
“The next day is not automatically given to us and they have got to work as hard as they can and do what they can the days that they are given.”
The sports-crazed community of Richlands could have used some Lady Blues’ softball to take their minds off a difficult few months, which included floods in February and earlier this month.
“I think so. The town has rallied around this group of girls, not just because of their talent on the softball field, but just the outstanding young ladies that they are,” Davis said. “Richlands is a sports-minded town and they love winners. These girls right now are still superstars in everybody’s eyes. I know the community was just as hurt as we were because they were just really excited about coming and watching them play this year.”
Five seniors on the current squad have signed to play college softball, including Osborne, who will play next at Virginia Tech, along with Newberry (Carson-Newman), Lauren Earls (North Greenville), Emma Crawford and Ginger Short (both with Bluefield College).
“We had a couple of others who have opportunities also to go play, but they just decided to concentrate on their education,” Davis said.
Despite all those losses, don’t count out Richlands softball in the future.
“We feel really good about what our chances are next year. We are going to have those same expectations of winning the state next year because I really believe we have a great group of girls coming up and they have got the same drive as this group of seniors,” Davis said. “They have done just so much for our softball program and the town of Richlands.
“It I told them we would go play tomorrow, I would have about 30 or 40 girls lined up at the bus to get on and go play.”
***
Davis, whose wife, Ginger, is a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center, said that the town of Richlands is doing their part to fight against the spread of the virus.
“We are doing well. My wife is a nurse so she is going right in the middle of this stuff every day when she goes to work,” Davis said. “The town, everyone is doing their job social distancing, wearing masks so we are moving right along and everyone misses their sports this spring.”
That includes Davis, who is learning to teach in new ways, while also completing plenty of tasks around the house.
“It is stressful because I miss my students that I have during the day. I [usually] start at 7:30 in the morning and it is usually 7 o’clock at night when I finish, especially in softball season or later on game nights,” he said. “I miss our kids. I miss our team being together, the interaction because my students are great and, of course, the softball team, the girls are great.
“Right now I am walking many miles and trying to drag and mow the softball field as much as I can. My wife definitely has a huge to-do list at the house.”
Teaching has definitely been a challenge without having the usual interaction with students in the classroom.
“We are doing some online work and also kids had the opportunity to pick up packets to work on,” he said. “We have got a multitude of different activities that they can do online so it is not same thing as being face to face with a child, but they are still getting the work that they need.”
Davis, who plans to approach the Virginia High School League about allowing the usual all-star games to be played in July, is still hopeful the seniors might be able to have some kind of prom and graduation ceremony.
“I just hate it for these seniors. We all can remember our senior year, things that have happened, the friendships and the relationships that we made and some of the things that we did,” Davis said. “This senior group has missed out on part of their senior year and I just hate that for them.”
There is obviously concern about the fall and how schools and sports such as football will deal with issues revolving around the coronavirus.
“We don’t know…,” Davis said. “Lord willing, hopefully, we can get started in September and the fall sports can be played and we can get started on time. If not, possibly at least have an abbreviated schedule.”
Those are questions Davis hears often in a community that loves its football as much as softball.
“If we aren’t playing softball they continue to talk about football quite a bit,” he said. “The question right now is if and when football is going to get started for the fall.”
