Life has certainly slowed down for Richlands softball coach Ronnie Davis with the season having been canceled and school limited to virtual teaching.
He would much rather be busy.
“It is stressful because I miss my students that I have during the day. I [usually] start at 7:30 in the morning and it is usually 7 o’clock at night when I finish, especially in softball season or later on game nights,” he said. “I miss our kids. I miss our team being together, the interaction because my students are great and, of course, the softball team, the girls are great.
“Right now I am walking many miles and trying to drag and mow the softball field as much as I can. My wife definitely has a huge to-do list at the house.”
Davis, who teaches history at Richlands High School, has adjusted to virtual teaching, as instructors and students do the best they can under the circumstances.
“We are doing some online work and also kids had the opportunity to pick up packets to work on,” he said. “We have got a multitude of different activities that they can do online so it is not same thing as being face to face with a child, but they are still getting the work that they need.”
Davis, who plans to approach the Virginia High School League about the possibility of having the annual postseason all-star games normally held in July, is still hopeful the seniors might be able to have some kind of prom and graduation ceremony before the school year comes to an end.
“I just hate it for these seniors. We all can remember our senior year, things that have happened, the friendships and the relationships that we made and some of the things that we did,” Davis said. “This senior group has missed out on part of their senior year and I just hate that for them.”
There is obviously concern about the fall and how schools and sports such as football will deal with issues revolving around the coronavirus.
“We don’t know…,” said Davis, who has also been an assistant with the football team. “Lord willing, hopefully, we can get started in September and the fall sports can be played and we can get started on time. If not, possibly at least have an abbreviated schedule.”
Those are questions Davis hears often in a community that loves its football as much as softball.
“If we aren’t playing softball they continue to talk about football quite a bit,” he said. “The question right now is if and when football is going to get started for the fall.”
For now, Davis is doing what he can, driving his wife, Ginger, back and forth to her job as a
nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center.
“I don’t mind now because I wake up in the mornings,” Davis said. “I enjoy taking her to work and picking her up and the rest of the day I have just got to sort of find things to do.”
Along the way, Davis has seen plenty of evidence that the local community is doing what they can to help against the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are doing well. My wife is a nurse so she is going right in the middle of this stuff every day when she goes to work,” Davis said. “The town, everyone is doing their job social distancing, wearing masks.
“We are moving right along, but everyone misses their sports this spring.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
