There are some athletes who simply demand respect. They don’t ask for it, it just happens.
Hank Aaron, Johnny Unitas and Jack Nicklaus are just a few names that come to mind.
Add Wes Unseld to that list.
Voted one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, Unseld died earlier this week at age 74.
His name could have just as easily been changed to Un-derrated.
Because he was.
Growing up my favorite NBA team was the Baltimore Bullets, later to be changed to the Washington Bullets.
The Bullets are now the Wizards, but that just doesn’t have the same ring to it. Or any rings at all for that matter.
Today, I have no favorite team, but back then I was all about the Bullets. My favorite player was the “Big E” - Elvin Hayes, with that sweet turnaround jump shot – but Unseld was, without a doubt, the heart and soul of that team.
My memory has gotten hazy over the years, but I can still recall the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Unseld on the court.
He wasn’t flashy, just all business, with a menacing look that would have had Dennis Rodman shaking in his shoes. He didn’t look to score lots of points. He was, however, a rebounding machine playing as an undersized center in an era when the big men dominated the paint. He was also quite possibly the best outlet passer of any center to ever play the game.
There have been two – yes two – NBA players who have won the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. It’s not Jordan, James or Bryant.
It’s Wilt Chamberlain – truly the most dominating player in NBA history - and Unseld, who only averaged 13.8 points that season, but had 18.2 rebounds a contest.
In fact, for his career, Unseld averaged 14.0 boards a game - seventh most in league history – and only once finished a season under double figures in 13 years. He also didn’t adhere to load management, playing at least 73 games in 11 of those 13 seasons, and didn’t miss a game in four of his years in the league.
All that and he did all this with knees that ached before, during and after games.
I have had a lot of heartache with my favorite teams over the years, from the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego [now Los Angeles] Chargers and even my beloved Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bullets took a backseat to none of them.
They got to the final four times from 1971 through 1979, winning once. I don’t remember much about that first one. After all, I was 7. They played the Milwaukee Bucks and were swept in four games by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.
That’s right, you can have Jordan and Pippen, Shaq and Kobe or Malone and Stockton. Give me Kareem and Oscar on the same team.
Four years later, the Washington Bullets – they switched from Baltimore that very season – won 60 regular season games, but lost in the finals to the Golden State Warriors in four games.
Long before anyone had heard of Stephen Curry [or Dell Curry], they had Rick Barry, who scored 30.6 points a game during the season – without the 3-point shot - connecting on 90.4 percent of his free throws attempts…and he shot them underhanded.
Finally, in 1978 when I was 14, the Bullets won 44 games in the regular season, but still finished on top, defeating the Seattle Supersonics in seven games. They had seven players average in double figures and two more who scored more than Unseld’s 7.6 points per game that season.
He did, however, lead the team with 11.9 rebounds per game and was second with 4.4 assists a contest.
In the finals, six different Bullets scored in double figures. Unseld wasn’t one of them. He averaged 9.0 points per game, but had 11.7 rebounds and dished out 3.9 assists, just barely behind Bobby Dandridge, who was part of that Bucks team that defeated the Bullets seven years before.
Guess who was MVP of that series?
He was Mr. Fundamental before Tim Duncan. Both rarely opened their mouths, but could they ever play the game.
Washington returned to the finals in 1979, winning 54 games, but this time Jack Sikma and SuperSonics prevailed in five games.
Aching knees finally forced Unseld – who acted as his own agent in contract negotiations - to hang up his uniform in 1981, but he would later serve as coach, vice-president and general manager of the Bullets and the Wizards, which is what the Bullets became in 1998.
Forty-one years after Washington won the title in 1979, the Bullets or Wizards have never been back to the NBA finals. They haven’t even been close, never reaching the conference finals.
A two-time high school state champion, Unseld was the first black player to be offered by Kentucky. Instead, he chose Louisville, averaging 20.6 points and 18.9 rebounds during his career. He still holds the record for most points in a game with 45 for a program that had Darrell Griffith and Pervis Ellison.
Unseld arrived in Baltimore as the second pick of the 1968 NBA Draft, leading the Bullets to 57 wins, 21 more than they won the season before. That was their first winning season since coming into the league at the Chicago Packers in 1961-62.
In the 11-year period from 1969 through 1979, the Bullets had 10 winning seasons, played in four NBA finals, made the playoffs every year, and also reached the postseason in 1980.
Would you believe that since 1979, the Bullets / Wizards have had exactly 12 winning seasons in 41 years. Total.
The nickname was changed in 1998 since Bullets seemed to promote violence in the Nation’s Capital.
A five-time NBA All-Star, Unseld was an easy choice for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and would eventually have his No. 41 retired by the Bullets.
He WAS the Bullets.
My allegiance to the Washington franchise waned long ago. In all honesty, the NBA doesn’t do much for me anymore. I miss the days when Unseld could thrive against some of the best big men in the game.
He certainly would not have been hanging outside the arc shooting 3s, although he did try six in his final two seasons and made three of them.
Unseld was more than just a basketball player. He created the Unseld School in Baltimore, an independent grade school that has been in existence since 1978. In addition, the NBA started a Citizenship Award during the 1974-75 season named for J. Walter Kennedy, a former commissioner of the league.
It has been given every year since then.
Guess who the first recipient was.
