MARION, Va. — That 180-mile round trip in all of Wednesday night’s rainy nastiness turned out to be well worth it for the Union girls basketball team.
“Absolutely,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. “And I’m the bus driver.”
Relying on seasoned veterans and a pair of decisive spurts, Union opened Region 2D play with a convincing 56-43 quarterfinal victory over homestanding Marion, moving within one step of playing in the Class 2 state tournament.
And that’s the goal, of course, for the Bears (19-7) and their four senior starters.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors,” Bostic said. “Three of them are four-year starters and they do a lot for our team and have done a lot for four years.
“We’re hoping to make a little noise in the region this week and we want to see our seniors have a chance to go on and play in the state tournament.”
To play an extra week, the Bears are going to have to take down Ridgeview, their opponent Friday night at UVa-Wise in the region’s semifinal round.
Competing as the No.3 seed out of the ultra-tough Mountain 7 District, Union knows it will have its hands full, but the Bears won’t be scared to stare down the top-seeded Wolfpack, who just won the league tournament.
“Everybody in our conference has beat everybody else,” Bostic said. “We took [regular-season champion] Abingdon to overtime and we beat both Ridgeview and [second seeded] Gate City in the regular season.
“Our conference is really tough statewide and it really prepares you for this.”
Union was clearly ready for Marion, leaping out to a 9-0 lead and never trailing.
The Scarlet Hurricanes, who began the game with five turnovers and three missed shots over their first eight possessions, did rally to get within 16-13 early in the second quarter, but the Bears led 29-20 at halftime and never allowed Marion (17-8) to get any closer after intermission.
Up 40-30 with eight minutes to play, Union scored the first 15 points of the final quarter to assume total command at 55-30 with 3:31 left in the game.
Marion scored the game’s last 11 points to make the final more respectable.
“We went through a couple of stretches where we didn’t take real good care of the ball, but we did start the first and fourth quarters on a good note,” Bostic said. “We try to start each quarter out strong to set the tempo if we can.”
Union, with terrific ball movement, used great balance to beat the Hurricanes.
Abby Slagle, a promising 5-foot-8 freshman, led all Union scorers with 16 points. Heather Lipps made four 3s and scored 15 points for the Bears, while fellow senior Jayda Smith pitched in 13 points of her own.
The Hurricanes, the No.2 seed out of the Southwest District, were led by the 17-point outing of Amber Kimberlin, who made three 3s.
Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss held a lengthy post-game conference with her team following the game and was unavailable for comment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.