EMORY, Va. – As shots clanked off the rim and errant passes either sailed out of bounds or into the arms of defenders during the first two quarters, one had to wonder what was going on with the girls basketball team at Patrick Henry High School.
“We didn’t come out and play like ourselves,” said PH sophomore guard Payton Monahan. “We were not playing our game and it was frustrating.”
The message delivered by Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas at halftime was simple.
“We just had to get our act together,” said junior post player Breanna Yarber.
A masterful 32-point, 14-rebound, five-steal performance by Yarber and a second-half surge helped the Patrick Henry Rebels power their way to a 56-26 win over the Twin Valley Panthers on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
The game was knotted at 18 at halftime to the surprise of many and much to the chagrin of Thomas.
“The shots we were shooting in the first half were not the best shots for our team,” Thomas said. “We were throwing stuff up off balance and expecting something to happen. We talked at halftime about just settling down.”
Meanwhile, Twin Valley had played even for 16 minutes with a team that had beaten them twice earlier this season.
“The first half went the way we wanted it,” said Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “But I knew going into the second half that good teams, veteran teams usually step up in the second half of games like this. Our girls are still pretty young and we showed some of that youth in the second half. For a half we played with them and I am very pleased with that.”
PH (22-2) exploded for 27 third-quarter points and ripped off a 29-0 run at one point in the second half to turn the tight game into a blowout.
The Rebels also amped up the defensive intensity as they limited Twin Valley to 12 second-half points.
“Earlier we were going for steals that weren’t there and getting caught out of position,” Thomas said. “We started playing a little more fundamental as far as staying at home, letting everybody else do their own job and filling the passing lanes.”
Yarber once again filled up the stat sheet and did so in impressive fashion.
She scored PH’s first 24 points – including all 18 in the first half – and helped spark that second-half surge. Fallyn Daniels knocked down two 3-pointers during the third quarter that helped PH’s offense get in more of a flow.
“[Yarber] just lit us up,” Moore said. “Patrick Henry hit some shots early in the third quarter and that kind of rattled our girls a little bit.”
Yarber is one of Southwest Virginia’s best players and showcased her wide array of skills on Tuesday.
“This is one of her better performances,” Thomas said.
Twin Valley (11-12) was led by sophomore Kamryn Vance’s 10 points. The Panthers did not have a senior on their roster.
“As far as putting in the effort and executing plays, we’ve came a tremendously long way from last year when we won five games,” Moore said. “We got in the regionals and that was one of our goals. I feel like we accomplished what we wanted to and hopefully next year we can it one more step.”
To get to the Region 1D finals and clinch the state tournament berth that goes with it, PH will have to get by Cumberland District champion Eastside (21-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal game at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“When we looked at the schedule at the beginning of the year, we figured we might play them at this point,” Thomas said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. They are good and have two or three really good scorers. … We’ll just try to get a hand in everybody’s face, keep them to one shot on the offensive end and play our game.”
According to their star, the Rebels will have to open Thursday’s game in a finer way than they did on Tuesday.
“Sometimes shots don’t fall,” Yarber said. “But we can’t have a start like that.”
