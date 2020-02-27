GATE CITY, Va. – Sarah Thompson knows all about competition.
The daughter of former Gate City star athlete and East Tennessee State University football player Mark Thompson, Sarah has started for the Gate City varsity basketball team since the first game of her freshmen season.
That experience came in handy Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 junior guard scored 19 points to guide the Blue Devils to a 45-35 win over the Virginia High Bearcats in the Region 2D playoffs.
“I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at, and I’m always trying to get better,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she has received offers to play at ETSU and Radford. The ETSU head coach attended Wednesday’s game, but Thompson said that did not change her bottom-line approach.
“I love to compete and get my teammates in involved,” Thompson said.
With an aggressive man-to-man defense, GC (16-10) was able to maintain a lead throughout the game.
“Our goal is to keep the pressure on teams for all for all fours quarters with our defense,” Thompson said. “I think we did a good job of that.”
Seven different players scored for GC, which connected on 15 of 22 free throw attempts.
“I think we set the tone with our defense early, and that’s what we talked about before the game,” GC coach Kelly Houseright
VHS (16-10) fell behind 21-8 with 3:38 left in first half after GC put together a 10-point run.
The Bearcats trailed 28-15 at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter before senior point guard Ale Sydnor (14 points) chopped the deficit to 30-24 in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter.
But the Blue Devils kept defending and converting from the free throw line.
“Ale worked hard and we played good defense as a team but we just couldn’t hit a shot at all against a great team,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “That was second-coldest we’ve been all season. “
Freshman Bre Owens had the task of guarding Thompson. Junior center Madison Worley added 12 points for VHS.
GC will face Lebanon in Friday’s semifinals.
“We had lost at this point in regionals the past two years, so this was a really big win for us,” Thompson said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
