ABINGDON, Va. – Peyton Carter’s first season on the Abingdon varsity girls basketball team ended in heartbreak.
Her senior season has been full of highlights.
In Tuesday’s Region 3D playoff opener, Carter scored 29 points to guide the Falcons to a 64-46 win over the Cave Spring Knights.
That was only part of the story.
With a three-pointer in the third quarter, Carter become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the AHS girls program. Grace Hess, who now plays at Air Force, held the old mark with 1,499 points.
Carter’s achievement is more impressive considering that she suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of her freshman year during a tournament in Wise.
“I was going in for a left-handed layup against Union,” Carter said. “When I planted, my leg hyper-extended and there was a pop. My ACL was torn.”
So did Carter think she would bounce back strong enough to make school history?
“No way. That just blows my mind, but it happened,” said Carter, who has signed to play at Tennessee Tech.
AHS ended the suspense early Tuesday, taking first half leads of 17-5 and 34-14 with a mix of smart entry passing and finishes in transition.
Cave Spring, which has just one senior, started four freshmen.
“We knew that we had to shoot lights-out, take care of the ball, and not let one of their players have a big game,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said.
Carter, who also collected seven assists, ruined that plan.
“She lit us up,” Ficarro said. “I’ve known [Carter] for years, and she’s just a phenomenal player. I had one of our best defenders on her, but it was her night.”
The Knights (14-9) chopped their deficit to 47-35 with 3:55 left in the third quarter when junior guard Zada Porter (18 points) found her shooting range.
With the left-handed Carter scoring on athletic jumpers and textbook jumpers, the balanced Falcons pulled away quickly.
AHS was coming off a 66-50 loss to Ridgeview in Saturday’s Mountain 7 District tournament championship.
“This was win or go home so I don’t think we needed any extra motivation, but that butt-whipping on Saturday definitely got our attention,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said.
Senior guard Emily Breeding contributed nine points for AHS, while 6-2 senior post Sarah Walters added eight. The Falcons connected on nine three-pointers.
“We had a good practice on Monday and we came in ready tonight,” Carter said.
Carter knows all about practice. Her regular routine includes shooting sessions before school, followed by weightlifting with her teammates.
“Peyton had added incentive after her injury because she knew that she had to make up ground,” Brown said. “She got back in the gym and put in all the extra practice to be able to do the things she does now.”
Carter and her teammates travel to Carroll County (22-0) in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinals. AHS faced Carroll County in its opening scrimmage this season.
“Carroll County is undefeated for a reason,” Brown said. “We will have to play well.”
Meanwhile, Carter hopes to create more magic.
“I’ll never forget the day I injured my knee,” Carter said. “This [record] will be a much better memory.”
