WARDELL, Va. – It was a thriller with two teams fighting to keep their season alive.
Breanna Yarber led the Patrick Henry Rebels on a second half comeback to punch their ticket to the finals and to state with a 61-57 Region 1D semifinal victory over Eastside on Thursday evening at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“We’ve taken this whole season one game at a time,” Yarber said. “This is what we’ve practiced so hard for, times like these and games like this.”
Eastside had a good game plan for Yarber. They tried to keep the ball away from her and had some success, especially early.
The Spartans took their biggest lead, 30-16 with just over four minutes to play in the first half. The Rebels closed the half on a mini 8-2 spurt to pull within 30-24 at the break with Yarber held to six points.
“We couldn’t hit a shot in the first half,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. “I just came in and told them, you’re too good a shooter not to keep shooting. Eastside intentionally left some people open and they started hitting shots in the second half.
“We have some strong-minded players that stepped up. Our bench came up big for us. Our girls have been working hard trying to get ready for this game.”
Eastside (21-5) tried to keep up the pressure in the second half. They were up 36-27 with five minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We tried our best to keep the cup from running over,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “Yarber is a good player and we were going to make someone else beat us. The game plan worked, but we went on a scoring drought in the third quarter. Once they took the lead you can’t set back and let them hold the ball, we had to change things up. Everything was good while it was working.”
Yarber began to get loose and Natalie Strait hit a couple big 3s, the second one gave the Rebels their first lead of the game 40-38 with 1:27 to play in the third.
Eastside didn’t give up. They came back and tied it early in the fourth quarter, but a 10-0 run by Patrick Henry ended the suspense.
“We got ourselves together at halftime,” Yarber said. “We knew we had to come out and lockdown on defense to help our offense score. You just have to work with what they give you and have faith in your teammates.”
It was a tremendous effort by Eastside senior Kaylee Yates who finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Even with an injured knee that will require surgery, Anna Whited put together a stellar performance with 11 points, while Chloe Powers added 15 in the loss.
Yarber totaled 21 points for the Rebels. Kaycee Deskins and Strait added nine points each, while Payton Monahan and Anna Hahn had eight points apiece.
“Yarber is going to get her points,” Thomas said. “She’s more than an athlete, she’s a tremendous basketball player that knows the game.”
It was the 20th win in a row for Patrick Henry (23-2). They will matchup for the second year in a row with Honaker in the finals tonight at SWCC at 6 p.m.
“We’ll do our best to get a different outcome than last year,” said Thomas. “We’ll just come out tomorrow and these girls will lay it all on the line.”
Honaker 67, Twin Springs 43
In the opener defending Region 1D champion Honaker advanced to the finals with a 67-43 victory over Twin Springs.
“We’ll take the win, one-point or 20,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “We just wanted to win, move forward and get the ticket to the state tournament.”
The Tigers rolled out to a 17-5 lead just over four minutes into the game. The Titans closed the quarter on a 12-2 run, and it was a two-point contest 19-17 going to the second period.
“We called a timeout, settled the kids down and they regrouped,” Twin Springs coach Brian Powers said. “We responded and battled back. Honaker has some really good athletes, they have as good athletes as anyone in the state.”
Honaker (21-5) didn’t back down. They methodically pulled away to lead 36-27 at halftime. The Tigers then dominated the second half, outscoring Twin Springs 31-16.
Halle Hilton dropped in 20 points for Honaker. Lara McClanahan had a tremendous night with 15 points and 11 rebounds. LeeAnna McNulty (11 points) and Kyla Boyd (10 points) were also in double figures.
Emaleigh Powers (20 points) and Aubrey Powers (12 points) paced Twin Springs (14-13).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.