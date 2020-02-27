LEBANON, Va. – There will be a new VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state champion in 2020.
After winning three consecutive state titles and five of the last six, Wise County Central went down to defeat in the Region 2D quarterfinals. Lebanon handed the Warriors a 53-36 setback at Charles C. Long Gymnasium.
“It stings,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “But it’s part of life, we’ll try to use it to get better.
“It’s been a great run, but just hats off to Lebanon. They were the better team tonight.”
Lebanon (20-4) was the top-seed out of the Southwest District winning the regular season and tournament title. Although they were the four-seed out of the Mountain 7 district, the Pioneers were not excited about the matchup with Wise Central (9-15).
“Someone asked me what I thought,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “I thought it would be a coinflip, a 50-50 game. Whichever team played the best and made shots, fortunately we made a few more than they did.”
Hannah Large hit a jumper from the wing to give Central a 2-0 advantage. It was the only lead they would have in the game. Alexis Horne had a putback to tie it, Averie Price hit a jumper for the lead and Morgan Varney sank a trey and the Pioneers were on their way.
Lebanon led 13-9 after eight minutes of play and when Emily Musick and Kara Long hit late 3s, they were up 27-13 at the half.
“We knew we had to play hard to beat this team, Central has a really good team,” Long said. “We wanted to keep up our intensity the whole game and knew we had to if we wanted to get the win.”
The Warriors couldn’t cut the lead to single digits in the second half. Central struggled with consistency. If they got a stop on the defensive end, they had problems scoring on the offense. If they got a bucket, Lebanon always had an answer.
“If we made a run, Lebanon would get a couple easy baskets,” remarked Dotson. “That just sort of takes the wind out of your sails.
“But it’s a game, I’m proud of my kids, we’ll be back. Congratulations to Lebanon, I wish them the best.”
The Pioneers are known to have a strong 1-2 punch in seniors Long (11 points) and Price (13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists). It was the sophomore, Horne who stepped up with a huge game, scoring a career-high 18 points with a 9-of-10 effort from the floor.
“It’s my first year on varsity, so it’s really great to be a part of this team,” Horne said. “It’s wonderful playing with the seniors Averie and Kara, they have been my role models since I came to high school.”
It’s on to the semifinals on Friday at UVa-Wise for the Pioneers. They face Gate City, a 45-35 winner over Virginia High on Wednesday night.
