BY ANTHONY STEVENS
SPORTS CORRESPONDENT
HONAKER, Va. – The Thomas Walker Pioneers proved to be a formidable opponent, but Honaker did what they had to do to triumph.
Thomas Walker was able to hang around in the first half, but Honaker pulled away in the second to take a 54-38 victory on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.
“At this point of the season all you want to do is win, because you don’t want to go home,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “I’m super pleased with all my girls, they work extremely hard. We started a little slow at first, but after they settled down, I thought our defense did it for us again.”
The long bus ride didn’t affect Thomas Walker (21-5), which sprinted out of the gate and scored the first seven points of the game.
LeeAnna McNulty got the Tigers on the scoreboard with a putback with 4:30 left to play in the first quarter. Honaker methodically worked its offense and got some stops on the defensive end. When Halle Hilton drained a 3-pointer, the Tigers had their first lead of the game at 12-11 at the end of the first.
“The height of Thomas Walker really caused us problems at times,” McNulty said. “We fought through adversity, we really prepared in our practices and we were able to get the job done.”
Honaker never trailed again, but struggled to pull away from the Pioneers. The Tigers were only up 24-20 at intermission.
Bella Schwartz hit a foul shot and Lakin Burke added a bucket on Thomas Walker’s first two possessions of the second half and it was a one-point game.
That’s when Honaker made its defensive presence felt.
After committing nine turnovers in the first half, the Pioneers had seven miscues in the third quarter. The Tigers held them scoreless for four minutes as they built a double-digit lead.
“I shared two words with my team…too many,” said Thomas Walker coach Jonathan Lovelace. “Too many turnovers and we let Honaker get too many offensive rebounds, that just killed us. It’s been our achilles heel for about three games now.”
Honaker outscored the Pioneers 30-18 in the second half. When they missed a shot, the Tigers attacked the offensive glass finishing with 15 offensive rebounds and 34 boards in the game.
“We ran the floor and controlled the boards better and were able to hit the easy shots,” McNulty said. “We’ve really been working on our defense, we know that’s our key and it has to be our heart and soul going forward.”
McNulty finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the defending regional champs. Point guard Lara McClanahan was a huge asset for the Tigers with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and led the defense with four steals.
Burke had a game-high 18 points for the Pioneers and showed why she received all-district, all-region, and honorable mention all-state honors last year.
Honaker (20-5) faces Twin Springs in the Region 1D semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“Our motto has been one day at a time,” Miller said. “We want to work hard each practice and every game. We just want a little more every time we take the floor.”
