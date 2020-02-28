WISE, Va. – Gate City Blue Devils girls basketball coach Kelly Houseright enters each game with one basic goal.
“We want to stay in the face of the other team for four quarters,” Houseright said. “Defense – that’s the staple of our program. Our players take pride in it and they understand that we can’t get very far unless we defend.”
Take Friday’s Region 2D tournament semifinal as a case in point.
With relentless man-to-man pressure, Gate City earned a 53-44 victory over the Southwest District champion Lebanon Pioneers at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
One stat told the story, as Gate City forced 22 turnovers.
“That was the big question coming in because we haven’t seen any other team that stays on you the entire 94 feet for the entire game,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said.
The defensive and offensive leaders for GC (17-10) were 5-foot-7 junior Sarah Thompson and 5-3 sophomore Macey Mullins.
Thompson supplied 20 points, four steals and four rebounds while holding Lebanon senior Kara Long to nine points and five rebounds.
Mullins, the usual defensive stopper for GC, supplied 10 points and four steals while guarding high-scoring 5-8 senior Averie Price.
“That was a tough matchup, but I like playing defense. It gets me into the game more,” Mullins said.
Gate City (17-10) controlled the first half, taking an 8-2 lead at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter and going into halftime with a 24-15 advantage. The GC lead expanded to 16 in the final minute of the third quarter as Mullins found the range from the 3-point line.
“I went a couple games without scoring. But once I start hitting a few shots, I get my confidence back up and start looking for my shot more,” Mullins said.
Lebanon chopped the deficit to 48-41 with 3:45 left when Long connected on a 3-pointer, and then cut the GC lead to 49-44 with 34 seconds left when Price hit a three on the run.
Kendal Quillen iced the win for GC with two free throws and a layup.
“We didn’t do a very good job with their defense in the first half,” Parker said. “We did a little better in the second half, but we were always chasing.”
So just how good is the GC defense?
“We haven’t played anybody that’s pressured us like that,” Parker said. “We just don’t have their speed.”
Gate City also had the advantage in depth, with an 8-0 advantage in bench scoring.
Price led the Pioneers (19-6) with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Morgan Varney (11 points) and Long were the other leaders.
Price averaged 18 points this season and Long supplied 13.6 ppg. as the Pioneers earned their first district title in over four decades. Both players were four-year starters who scored more than 1,000 career points and guided the Pioneers to 73 wins.
“Kara and Averie had a good run, so this game was pretty emotional,” Parker said.
As for Gate City, Houseright plans to keep stressing the basics of defense.
“It’s a process. We work on it every day,” Houseright said.
Union 55, Ridgeview 47
As an eighth grader, Union’s Jayda Smith traveled to Richmond to watch her cousin, Kristin Bishop, face Ridgeview in the Class 2 basketball finals.
With steady defense, balance and foul shooting, Smith and her three senior teammates earned another state tournament ticket Friday. The Bears will play Gate City for the regional title tonight.
Senior EmiIi Brooks paced Union (20-7) with 15 points and seven rebounds, while the 5-11 Smith (nine points, 15 rebounds) and 5-8 senior Heather Lipps (12 points) also played well for the Bears. Senior Jaylan Webb supplied three rebounds.
“We fell three points short of a state title in 2016. Getting back to state has been a goal since this group of four seniors was in eighth grade,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “Our seniors put us on their backs tonight.”
Union built a 21-15 halftime lead by forcing the Wolfpack into a 22 percent shooting effort and controlling the boards
Ridgeview shot just 28 percent from the field for the night. But the Wolfpack created some suspense with 1:19 left in the game, as 5-11 sophomore Hailey Sutherland scored inside to cut the Union lead to 50-45. Lipps iced the win with four free throws.
“We knew as eighth graders that we wanted to be in Richmond playing someday,” Smith said. “We put that goal down on our whiteboard in the locker room.”
The Bears converted 13 of 15 free throw attempts and were successful on 13 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter. Union hit 31 of 41 total free throws.
Lipps said she watched that Class 2 championship matchup against Ridgeview on television.
“And now we’re going as a group,” Lipps said.
Five-foot-seven sophomore Brooke Frazier led Ridgeview (21-6) with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Sutherland added 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
“We checked one goal off tonight, but we’re not finished. We want to win a regional title Saturday, and keep on winning,” Bostic said.
