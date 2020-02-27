ROSE RIDGE, Va. – What is one of the primary reasons girls basketball teams from the Mountain 7 District have had so much postseason success?
It’s called defensive intensity.
Count the Ridgeview Wolfpack among the practitioners of that brand of hoops as they forced 27 turnovers in cruising to a 51-23 victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado on Wednesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
The Wolfpack (21-5) scored the game’s first 17 points, most of which came in transition after the Blues (11-15) continually turned the ball over against Ridgeview’s tenacious defense.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Ridgeview junior Cassidy Thomas said. “We were pumped and ready to go.”
Thomas scored eight of her game-high 14 points during that opening 17-0 surge. She also finished with five steals.
“Cassidy Thomas was a sparkplug again tonight,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “We were able to turn our defense into offense and she was able to get a lot of transition points on her layups.”
Brooklyn Frazier (seven points, six rebounds, four assists) and Hailey Sutherland (seven points, five blocks) also got in on the act for Ridgeview, which had nine different players reach the scoring column.
Sutherland left the game with a shoulder injury with 4:03 left in the third quarter, but the seriousness of the injury was yet to be determined as of Wednesday night.
A 3-pointer by Lauren Earls with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter finally got Richlands on the board, but it would be one of only six shots the Blue Tornado made from the field.
“They’re just top-notch defensively,” said Richlands coach Aaron Lowe. “Coach Donnie Frazier does an excellent job of having them ready. …. The first quarter killed us and that’s the bottom line.”
Rachael Rife led Richlands with eight points. Earls and Ginger Short, both starters, were among the five seniors for the Blue Tornado.
“You hate it for the seniors,” Lowe said. “But we like the direction our program is headed, we just have to go forward from here.”
Ridgeview will face Union (19-7) on Friday at 8 p.m. in a regional semifinal at the Prior Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with the winner clinching a state tournament berth.
The two teams split their regular-season meetings with each team winning on the road. Ridgeview recorded a 58-46 victory over the Bears on Jan. 21 in Big Stone Gap, while Union spoiled the Wolfpack’s Senior Night with a 44-41 win on Feb. 14.
“It ain’t like we don’t know their personnel and they don’t know ours,” Donnie Frazier said. “It’s going to be who shows up and who will make those one or two extra plays that make the difference. I think it will be a tight game and hopefully we come ready to play on Friday night.”
Three of the four Region 2D semifinalists are Mountain 7 District members, while the league’s regular-season champion (Abingdon) plays a Region 3D semifinal game tonight at Carroll County.
You could say those Mountain 7 District squads put the D in Region D.
“Defense really wins games,” Thomas said. “We work on it a lot because we have to have our defense locked down.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.