HILLSVILLE, Va. –– Abingdon needed a little good fortune if it were to knock off top-seeded Carroll County in the Region 3D girls’ semifinals Thursday. The Falcons were lucky for six-tenths of a second. The rest of the night, they were just plain ol’ good in a 62-54 victory.
Facing a challenge in the second half only a handful of times up to Thursday’s semis, Carroll County (22-1) did a lot of things right against the Falcons (23-3), but shooting the ball was not among them as the Cavaliers shot a smidge below 25 percent from the floor.
“We didn’t shoot it well as a team, probably had a few too many turnovers, but you’ve got to give a little credit to the other team,” Carroll County head coach Marc Motley said. “Their defense made a difference. They threw a little junk at us, a little 2-3 [zone], a little 1-3-1, then they got after us in man in the second half.”
Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown just wanted to take Carroll out of its comfort zone.
“If they come down and they get to running their stuff – and coach Motley has great stuff – they’re hard to stop,” said Brown. “We tried to throw a lot at them. We went zone early and we got hurt on the boards, they knocked down some 3s so we played a little man, we just tried to throw a lot of things at them so they couldn’t get comfortable.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Kalee Easter had Carroll leading 37-32 early in the second half but Abingdon answered with a 13-2 run that put the Falcons in front to stay. Peyton Carter, Abingdon’s all-time leading scorer, accounted for nine points during the run.
“[Carter] is as good as any kid we’ve ever played against,” Motley said. “She is smooth. What she got tonight, she earned. We did a really good job on her and she still had 23 on us, not to mention however many assists she had. She hurts you passing the ball about as much as she does shooting the ball.”
Carroll tied the game at 48 on a Jaelyn Hagee spin move with five minutes left but the Falcons scored 10 of the game’s next 12 points to pull away.
Morgan Blevins scored 15 points to augment Carter’s big night. Freshmen Hagee (16 points) and Easter (15) paced Carroll County, along with 11 points from senior Abigail Kennedy.
What little luck the Falcons needed came at the end of the first quarter. With 0.6 seconds on the clock, Morgan Blevins grabbed an inbounds pass on the wing and let fly from 22 feet, banking in a trey that cut a six-point gap in half. She opened the second period with another 3-pointer to tie the game at 20.
“I’m sure she called glass, by the way,” Brown said. “Hitting that and giving us a little momentum to carry us over was huge.”
