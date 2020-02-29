WISE, Va. – Two nights after claiming a close victory in overtime, the Gate City boys basketball team held on to a one-point lead to claim the VHSL Region 2D championship with a 46-45 win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
“Our guys were resilient,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “We did not play well in the end. I felt the last four minutes were definitely not our best basketball...We found a way to win. I’ve done this for 22 years and these games they turn into ugly messes sometimes. So that one was a mess at the end, but we were fortunate to be a point ahead at the end.”
The game saw 12 lead changes throughout the night, as a last-second shot by Isaiah McAmis at the end of the first quarter gave the Warriors an 11-10 lead before the Blue Devils took a one-point lead of their own into halftime. Central surged out to take the lead again late in the third period, but a 3-pointer by Bradley Dean would tie the game and a tip-in basket by Eli Starnes extended Gate City’s lead to four points heading into the final quarter.
Both teams struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, combining to shoot 4-for-14 from the field in the period. David George stepped to the free throw line with less than 30 seconds remaining and sank one free throw, but the second was called off due to a lane violation. Central raced down the court for the final shot to win the game, but it bounced off the rim and George pulled down the rebound to secure the victory for the Blue Devils.
“It’s what you live for. That’s something you don’t get every day — especially in a close game like that,” George said. “I just seen the ball come off the rim and I had to get it. That was just what sealed it.”
McAmis led the Warriors in scoring in the loss, shooting 10-for-20 from the field to finish with 26 points. Jordan Bishop and Brody Allison tied for the team-high with five rebounds, while Elijah Hayes tied for the team-lead with three assists, one block and three steals.
Shooting 13-for-15 from the free throw line, Dean led the Blue Devils with a game-high 32 points and tied for the team-high with two steals. George shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line to finish with five points and five rebounds, while Luke Reed had a game-high seven rebounds.
The Blue Devils and the Warriors now await the results of the Region 2C championship between Glenvar and Radford on Tuesday night. Gate City will host the losing team from that game, while Central will have to travel to face the winner in the opening round of the Class 2 State Tournament. Looking toward their quarterfinal matchup, Vermillion said his team will need to put in more effort against tougher opponents in Region C.
“Region C is always loaded with great coaching, and they’ve got players with great skills who can shoot it, and looking at Radford and Glenvar they both are very difficult and very hard to guard,” Vermillion said. “We’ve got to get better with some things. We’re still climbing. Early in the season, we caught some people by surprise, and now we’re not catching anybody by surprise...that’s the next step up is how to capitalize on other people’s overplay and things of that nature.”
As they prepare to head on the road for their next game, Warriors coach T.J. McAmis said that his team will need to rally from the tough loss, and that he believes they will see Gate City again very soon.
“We’re going to watch this film. We think we’re two of the better teams. We’re going to see the moments where we had lapses and where we can get better, and that’s what we’re going to start off with,” McAmis said. “We’re going to see Gate City again, and we’re going to win the next one. Survive and advance “
GIRLS
Union 49, Gate City 34
After a slow start to the game offensively, the Union Bears built off a halftime lead on Saturday night to defeat Gate City and claim the first VHSL Region 2D Championship in program history.
“When you play the teams in the Mountain 7 conference, you know everybody is going to play defense, and sometimes that doesn’t make for maybe the prettiest game for fans to watch,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “But man, from a coach’s standpoint it’s really enjoyable to watch two teams really dig in and get after it the way both teams did tonight. I can’t say enough about our defensive effort tonight. We played tremendous.”
The Bears and Blue Devils both struggled on offense in the first half, with Union shooting 22.7 percent from the field and Gate City shooting 16.7 percent heading into halftime. Hanging on to a slim 15-11 lead entering the third period, the shots would start falling for the Bears as they would shoot 42.1 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the free throw line to close out the game and earn home-court advantage in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.
“It means a lot [winning the region tournament],” Bostic said. “To win a Region 2D championship, you can’t take it lightly. It’s a big accomplishment with the caliber of teams in our region, and you just want to enjoy all those moments and just don’t ever take those moments for granted.”
Union was led on offense by a trio of double-digit scorers, as Emili Brooks led the team with a game-high 16 points, while Jayda Smith and Heather Lipps ended the night with 12 and 10 points respectively. Smith also recorded a double-double in the win as she pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Abby Slagle added nine points and four rebounds to the winning effort, while also making a game-high four blocks.
Riley Houseright was the high scorer on the night for Gate City, finishing with 13 points. Sarah Thompson scored five points in the loss while leading the Blue Devils with six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Gate City head coach Kelly Houseright said that her team needs to take advantage of the upcoming week of practice while they wait to see where they go in the state quarterfinals.
“We’ve just got to get back to work Monday in practice. At this time of the year, it’s hard to get practice time because you’re playing every other day, and you’ve got to be careful about what you’re doing,” Houseright said. “So next week I’m thankful we’re going to be able to get some practice time that will help us prepare. We’ve just got to be tougher mentally.”
As the Bears prepare to host a state quarterfinal game at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Smith said that her team is focused and determined regardless of who they will play.
“I think all the girls are on the same page. We’re really focused and we know what we want, so we’ve just got to go out and get it,” Smith said.
