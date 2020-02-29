WARDELL, Va. – Points were at a premium in a defensive struggle in the Region 1D boys basketball title game at Southwest Virginia Community College Saturday, but in the end Eastside High School won its second regional championship in three years with a 43-42 victory over Grundy.
With Grundy up 42-41, Grayson Whited nailed a jumper in the lane for a 43-42 advantage with 1:07 left to play. It proved to be the winner.
“I was thinking we’ve got to score,” Whited said. “I didn’t see anyone open, so I just pulled up and let it fly. When it went through, I knew we still had to play some defense.”
The Golden Wave missed a shot that would have given them the lead. The Spartans then worked the clock. Whited was fouled with 18 seconds remaining and missed the front of a 1-and-1 and a battle for the rebound went out of bounds off of Eastside.
Grundy moved down the floor and took a timeout with six ticks left on the clock. The play didn’t develop, and an errant pass went out of bounds with two seconds left. The Spartans then ran out the clock for the title.
“We’ve had better, more skilled teams before us, make it this far and not win it,” Whited said. “This was just a great team effort to win this one, it feels great.”
Close doesn’t describe it. The contest was tied five times and there were 10 lead-changes. An eight-point advantage by Eastside after a bucket by Garrett Whited was the largest lead in the game with 4:24 remaining.
Grundy (22-3) fought back and pulled to within one but could get no closer.
“Eastside gave a great effort, I didn’t expect anything less from them and we gave a great effort too,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “I don’t have any complaints, my kids laid everything out there, we just came up short.”
The Spartan defense was outstanding. Grundy 6-foot-8 post player Cade Looney was held to nine points and 11 rebounds. Blake Meadows kept the Wave in it with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty game,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “Honestly at halftime we said it looks like the first one to 50 wins, and no one made it.
“I thought it was a really well-played defensive game. Both teams had a very good idea of what the other team was going to do. Hat’s off to Grundy, they played an excellent game. Their length bothered us throughout the game.”
Grayson Whited (14 points), Eli McCoy (12 points) and Ethan Powers (10 points) provided most of the offense for Eastside (18-9).
“Our guards were able to get in the paint,” Damron said. “I thought big freshman Eli McCoy played an excellent overall game. He was a little nervous early, but in the second half Eli was huge for us. Our guards created and Eli finished, that’s what we needed him to do.”
Both teams advance to state play. It’s nothing new for Eastside, but it will be Grundy’s first state bid since 1999.
“The kids are disappointed, I’m disappointed,” Coach Looney said. “I’ve been talking to them all year about having faith, that God’s got great things for us, so we’re going to go and try to win state.”
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 48, Honaker 44
Paybacks can be sweet.
After losing to Honaker in the Region 1D finals last year, Patrick Henry returned the favor in 2020.
Patrick Henry won its 21st straight game and what some believe to be the first regional girls basketball title in school history. The Rebels snapped Honaker’s 15-game winning streak in taking home the big trophy.
“I believe this is the first regional title ever,” Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas said. “We’ve finished runner-up a few times.
“Getting down and the way they came back says a lot about these girls’ character. We had girls all over the floor diving after the ball, they wanted it. You can’t teach heart.”
It looked like it might be a blowout early. Patrick Henry (24-2) went up 21-7 midway through the second quarter. Then Breanna Yarber picked up her third foul with 4:05 to play in the first half. Kaycee Deskins made a foul shot for the Rebels, but they wouldn’t score again. Honaker closed the half on a 10-0 run to pull within 22-17 at the break.
“I took Breanna out and left her out more than some coaches might have,” Thomas said. “I knew we needed her at the end, we needed everyone available late in the game.”
Honaker kept the momentum and took its first lead on a bucket by LeeAnna McNulty with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. They led by as many as five early in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense stepped up at the end,” Thomas said. “We got a steal and we got a couple big defensive rebounds.”
Payton Monahan hit a clutch 3-pointer, Natalie Strait tied it on a shot inside and Yarber added a couple big baskets for the Rebels. Deskins made two big free throws to ice it with six seconds left.
Honaker (21-6) made only 33 percent of its shots. The Tigers were a dismal 1-of-17 behind the arc.
“We had a very slow start and we probably shot worse tonight then we have all season,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “We had a night we couldn’t get shots to fall, against a good team like Patrick Henry it’s hard to come away with a win.”
McNulty with a game-high 26 points was the only player in double figures for the Tigers.
Yarber (18 points) and Monahan (14 points) paced the Rebels who will play Galax on March 6 in the state quarterfinals.
“They are talented girls, every one of them,” said Thomas. “The effort and the heart they play with is unbelievable, they’re not about I want to be the star, they’re about I want to win.”
