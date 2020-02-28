WISE, Va. – Three and a half minutes into the start of Thursday night’s Region 2D boys basketball semifinal, the Wise County Central Warriors found themselves trailing 12-3 to the Graham G-Men.
But clutch shooting would quickly change the momentum in favor of the Warriors, as they would go on to defeat Graham 70-44 to advance to the Region 2D finals against Gate City.
“Start of the first quarter we started off slow. We planned coming out fast and we’ve got to start strong, but they kind of hit us a little bit,” Central senior Elijah Hayes said. “Obviously we responded very well. I feel like that’s kind of how we’ve been all year — especially the last little bit. We don’t really start great, but once we get rolling we don’t stop.”
Down by nine points, a pair of 3-pointers by Jordan Bishop would rally the Warriors (20-7) and spark a 19-2 scoring run to end the first period, which would in turn roll into a 40-13 scoring run to end the first half.
“Most teams want to stop [Isaiah McAmis] and then put another guy on [Hayes], and that’s the way it goes,” Warriors coach T.J. McAmis said. “Jordan sparked us. He’s been our third guy in the trio offensively all year, and he’s had spurts. Tonight he shot with confidence. I actually pulled him and Elijah aside after the Richlands game [in the first round]. Neither one of them had a very good game, and I talked to them and I told Jordan you got to hit shots, and I thought he did and he sparked us tonight.”
The Warriors would never look back after halftime, as they outscored the G-Men (17-7) 27-19 to close out the game and punch their ticket to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the first time in program history.
“They just had I think better leadership than we showed. I think we started settling for shots instead of being patient on offense. And when they made their run and tied it up and took the lead I thought we were a little hesitant in what we were doing and didn’t have any confidence in what we were doing,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “They just played extremely well. We have seven or eight films on them and that’s probably the best game I’ve seen them play.”
The lone double-digit scorer for Graham in the loss was David Graves, who scored 10 points and finished with four rebounds, three assists and a team-high three steals.
Hayes led the way for the Warriors, as he scored a game-high 26 points with two blocks and four steals while narrowly missing the double-double with nine rebounds. McAmis was second on the team with 14 points while dishing out a game-high six assists, and Bishop rounded out the trio of double-digit scorers with 12 points.
The Warriors have guaranteed a spot in the state tournament regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s Region 2D title game against Gate City. For T.J. McAmis, he’s proud of the effort his team has put into getting to this point, and he’s glad that they’re able to see the reward from their work.
“Selfishly, I wanted this game, but I couldn’t put too much emphasis on it for these guys. So for me personally, it’s a way to put an exclamation point for the career,” said T.J. McAmis, who is in his final season as the school’s head coach. “For them as individuals to punch the ticket for their first time, it shows them in life that when you really do work hard and you play as a team, that you can achieve your goals. And that means more than the game, so I’m really proud of that.”
Gate City 66, Union 61 (OT)
The Gate City Blue Devils earned their fifth straight trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament on Thursday night, as they rallied back to defeat the Union Bears in overtime.
“I thought Union was the better team executing on offense and I thought they were the better team guarding us on defense for the majority of that game,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “But we’ve got a bunch of seniors who refused to lose tonight and made big plays and really cashed in on some opportunities to get us back in the game.”
The Blue Devils trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters of the game, but they slowly chipped away at the Bears’ lead. With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Gate City tied the game at 53, but a layup by Alex Rasnick would put the Bears back on top with 14 seconds left. Bradley Dean would hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with seven seconds left and send the Blue Devils and Bears into overtime.
A go-ahead layup by Luke Reed and a fastbreak layup by Eli Starnes would give Gate City (21-5) a 65-61 lead with 30 seconds left, and a free throw by Reed would seal the win for the Blue Devils.
“It was an absolute gutsy game. We had to come together and thank God that’s what happened. We came together as one and that’s what we needed to do to get the win,” Reed said. “These guys put me in some good spots. I’m so thankful to have them as my teammates. They’re just making big plays and that allowed me to have the confidence and make big plays.”
Dean scored a game-high 32 points for Gate City, including a 10-for-14 performance from the free throw line. Andrew Hensley shot 4-for-7 from three-point range to finish with 19 points, while David George scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Union (17-10) was led in the loss by Bradley Bunch and Sean Cusano, who each finished with a double-double as Bunch scored 11 points with 11 rebounds while Cusano had 17 points with 11 rebounds. Rasnick scored a team-high 23 points while shooting 10-for-18 from the field.
“It’s going to be another great contest with two really good teams. Both are looking to win so they can host a Region C runner-up the following week [in the state quarterfinals], so it’s an important game,” Vermillion said. “We’ll prepare for it and X and O it and do what we can do to stop those three guys they got.”
