CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Abingdon breezed past Christiansburg in the Region 3D quarterfinals on Tuesday night thanks to a 17-0 run in the third quarter of what was a one-possession game.
The Falcons went on to win 72-57.
Christiansburg trailed 40-32 at the half, but made an early run in the third holding Abingdon without a field goal for nearly four minutes. The Blue Demons cut the lead to 42-39, but the Falcons responded with five straight 3-pointers.
Falcons guard Chase Hungate, who started off the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, hit three from the outside and River Carter had the other two. Hungate finished with a game-high 30-points including four 3-pointers. Carter had 11 points.
“I thought that was a big shot Chase made,” Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. “He’s a skilled kid. He stayed aggressive all night for us.”
The lead never dipped below 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Abingdon was on target for much of the game from 3-point range as it built a double-digit lead in the second quarter. The Falcons had 10 pointers in the win with five in each half. Five different players contributed at least one 3-pointer.
“We are a perimeter team, we play a lot of guards and we look for the three,” Williams said. “We wanted to outlast them on offense and we felt like if we stuck to our principles we would have a good chance of being successful.
Christiansburg got 20 points from Tyrique Taylor, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace.
“We knew they could shoot it pretty good, that’s what they live by, we talked about it all week that we have to get out on their shooters, but they had everybody clicking,” Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter said. “We try to do the same thing here, but the difference is they miss shots they kept taking them. That’s the talk we had at halftime, you have to believe that next shot is going in.”
Falcons guard Chris Calloway, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, frustrated Abingdon’s ball handlers throughout the game, but Falcons couldn’t string together stops in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.