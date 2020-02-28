WARDELL, Va. – The boys basketball drama at Southwest Virginia Community College between Grundy and Twin Springs came down to one sequence.
Enter Grundy senior point guard Jake McCoy.
As Twin Springs went for the potential game-winning basket with seven seconds remaining, the four-year starter came up with a steal on a pass to the baseline.
Following two free throws, the Grundy Golden Wave had a 44-41 victory over the Titans in the Region ID tournament.
Grundy head coach Brian Looney was not surprised with the heroics of McCoy.
“Jake has a high basketball IQ,” Looney said. “Some kids just have instincts for the game, and they know how and when to make plays. That’s Jake.”
Grundy, which has been ranked No. 1 among all Class 1 teams in the VirginiaPreps.com poll for much of the season, earned its first state tournament berth since 1999 before an overflow crowd that featured fans standing along the walls.
“This type of game is what postseason basketball is all about,” Looney said. “I didn’t expect anything less.”
First-year Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb started two freshmen in Bradley Owens and Connor Lane.
And with its “Big Red Army” of supporters creating all kinds of noise, Twin Springs built a 7-1 lead at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter. The Webb plan featured a zone defense designed to keep the ball away from 6-foot-7 Grundy post Cade Looney.
“I don’t blame them, that’s smart strategy,” Coach Looney said. “We struggled shooting early, but our guys responded.”
With the quick McCoy pushing the pace, the Golden Wave (22-2) gradually some answers on offense. Grundy took a 17-16 lead with 3:05 left in the first half when Cade Looney converted a stickback following a McCoy steal.
“We knew that Grundy would eventually find a way to get Looney the ball,” Webb said. “He was able to make get some points off rebounds and make some shots, while we went cold in spells.”
The Golden Wave margin expanded to 29-25 late in the third quarter and 39-33 with 4:22 left in the game. But the suspense was not over.
Twin Springs (17-9) forced a 39-39 deadlock with 1:48 left on a breakaway dunk and running jump shot by Lane.
Looney gave Grundy a 42-39 lead with 1:12 left by hitting a 3-pointer, and the Golden Wave held on from there.
“Fans couldn’t ask for a better game and I’m super proud of the way our kids fought,” Webb said. “Grundy made the plays down the stretch.”
Webb explained the strategy on the final Twin Springs possession.
“We were trying to get a little backdoor play there, and the guy [McCoy] made the steal,” Webb said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes. Grundy came up with the play.”
Lane led Twin Springs with 12 points, while Christian Hinkle added 11.
Cade Looney paced Grundy with 21 points and five blocked shots, while McCoy added eight.
For Coach Looney, the clutch victory came down to one fundamental.
“We played exceptional defense, and that’s what it takes to win these type of games,” Coach Looney said. “Half of our practice if nothing but defense. It pays off.”
It’s also helpful to have a savvy and battle-tested point guard like McCoy.
“Jake has been competing with this same group of kids since kindergarten,” Coach Looney said. “That experience shows.”
Eastside 84, Northwood 79
Ethan Powers was the hero of the late game.
The senior guard scored 32 points, played solid defense and hit several crucial free throws in the final minutes.
Senior guard Grayson Whited added 25 points for Eastside.
Luke Carter paced Northwood in scoring with 28, while Eli Carter added 15.
Nothing came easy in this one, which finished past 10:30.
Northwood grabbed a 45-39 halftime lead with hot shooting and effective transition play before Eastside rallied to take a 61-59 advantage in the final quarter
With fans from both teams screaming, Northwood answered back to a 69-66 lead with 4:29 left. Northwood (18-8) was up 71-65 with 3:44 remaining when it was hit with a technical foul.
Powers then capped an Eastside rally by hitting two free throws to give the Spartans a 75-74 lead at the 1:57 mark.
Powers followed with a steal on the next Northwood possession. Following an Eastside free throw and another Northwood turnover, Powers gave Eastside a 78-74 advantage with two free throws at the 43 second mark.
A pair of Luke Carter free throws cut the deficit to 78-76, but the calm Powers answered with two more makes from the free throw line and the Spartans (17-9) held on from there.
