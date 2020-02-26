NICKENSVILLE, Va. – It was a battle between guys wearing jersey No. 3 on Tuesday night, as Twin Springs freshman Connor Lane and Holston junior Nicholas Delatos combined to score 65 points in the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball quarterfinals.
In a close game that came down to the final minutes, the Twin Springs Titans advanced to the semifinals with a 70-63 victory over the Holston Cavaliers.
“It was a great, great battle. Holston has got a great team — obviously you’ve seen they’ve got a lot of firepower,” Titans head coach Tyler Webb said. “I thought [Delatos] was a heck of a player, but we made enough plays there in the second half to come out with a win.”
After the first quarter ended with the score tied at 15, Delatos led the Cavaliers with 10 points in the second period to give his team a 32-29 lead at halftime.
Twin Springs responded with a 20-point outburst coming out of halftime, as Lane, freshman Bradley Owens and senior Justin Reed combined to score 14 points from the floor while shooting 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Holston would match Twin Springs point-for-point over the final period, but a 13-for-15 shooting performance from the free throw line by the Titans down the stretch would secure their berth in the next round of the tournament.
“I’m proud of those kids. They came out and fought hard, led for a lot of the game,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “We had a funk there at the start of the fourth quarter where they got some run outs, got a few easy buckets and kind of got us behind the eight-ball. But we battled and battled, so you can’t really complain about that. I’m very, very proud of my kids. They had a great season, co-champions of the district in the regular season. We’ll regroup and come back and hopefully be competitive again next year.”
Delatos was the only double-digit scorer for the Cavaliers in the loss, as he shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line with a game-high five three-pointers in pumping in 32 points. Juniors Keegan Watson and Quaheim Brooks and sophomore Brycen Sheets scored eight points each in the loss. Despite reaching the end of their season, Austin said he’s optimistic about the Cavaliers’ future.
“We’ve got a good young group, got some good kids coming up from JV, so we’re just going to work hard this summer and come back and we’ll be ready to go,” Austin said.
Lane, Owens and Reed combined to score 67 of the Titans’ 70 points in the victory, with Lane making a team-high four three-pointers and shooting 11-for-13 from the free throw line to record a game-high 33 points. Owens finished second on the team with 21 points, while Reed sccored 13 points.
The Titans will now prepare for Thursday night’s 7 p.m. semifinal matchup at Southwest Virginia Community College against Grundy High School. As they now prepare to face the top-seeded team in the region, Webb said that he and his team are ready to get to work to prepare for Thursday.
“We’re excited to play,” Webb said. “We’ll get to work [Wednesday] and...we’ll be excited to play.”
GIRLS
Twin Springs 42, Chilhowie 39
In a game that went down to the wire, the Twin Springs Titans pulled away in the final seconds to defeat Chilhowie in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
“You know, when it’s this time of year in the region tournament, games are going to be played tight,” Twin Springs coach Brian Powers said. “Both teams were playing hard. It’s win and advance or lose and go home, so everybody’s going to give it their all and I’m proud of my kids tonight for finishing the game like they did.”
The Titans opened up the night with a 9-0 scoring run, but their offense soon turned cold as the Warriors responded with an 8-2 run to close out the first period and make it an 11-8 game.
Another low-scoring period would see the first half end with the score tied at 18, but Chilhowie would pull ahead to grab its first lead of the night and take a 29-27 lead at the end of the third period.
With just under one minute remaining in the game and Chilhowie hanging on to a 39-38 lead, Titans senior Erin Larkin hit a go-ahead layup before racing down the court and pulling down the rebound to regain possession for Twin Springs. The Titans drained time off the clock as Chilhowie was forced to foul, and junior Emaleigh Powers stepped to the line and hit both free throws to give Twin Springs a three-point lead. Sophomore Chloe Gilmer would jump in front of a Chilhowie pass for the game-winning steal to send the Titans to the region semifinals.
“You know we had to battle back a couple times. They got a five-point lead on us, and then they got another lead. We had to battle back,” Powers said. “I told them I’m proud of them for keeping their composure, trying to execute what we were trying to do, and they did a good job at the end of the game of finishing that last minute.”
The Warriors were led on offense by Katie Barr, who finished with 11 points, while Josie Sheets scored 10 points.
Emaleigh Powers scored a game-high 17 points for Twin Springs.
With the win, the Titans advance now to the Region 1D semifinals, where they will take on Honaker at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Southwest Virginia Community College. Powers said that it will be a difficult matchup for his team, but they’re at the point in the season where anything can happen.
“We’re going to face a very tough team in Honaker. They’re one of the best teams in the state. They’ve got a lot of quality athletes and we’re going to have to have a great game plan for them,” Powers said. “You know, this time of year anything can happen. This is where upsets happen. I know they’re favored to win the region, but we’re going to give them all we got.”
