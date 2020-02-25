COEBURN, Va. – Anna Whited’s pursuit of 1,000 career points was delayed by a knee injury. She came back with a flourish.
Whited scored 17 of her career-high 30 points in the first half, including that elusive 1,000th point, leading Eastside to a 73-52 Region 1D quarterfinal victory over Grundy on Tuesday night.
“Playing was a little difficult for her,” Eastside head coach Barry Ruff said. “She has got a tear in her meniscus and she missed a couple of games. She was on pace to get her 1,000th point last week and she was really disappointed she didn’t get to play a couple of games. She made a difference tonight and it wasn’t just 30 points.”
Definitely not. Whited also contributed seven rebounds, six deflections, five steals and an assist.
“Sitting out two games and five practices, I was just really excited to be back finally and I felt a lot better than I did Friday and I felt like I could get more involved and be 100 percent again,” she said.
Kaylee Yates, who recently reached her 1,000th career point, did her part in the second half, scoring 16 of her 21 points after the break. She also contributed 15 rebounds, six steals, seven deflections and four assists, an effort spurred on as she fell into senior teammate Hailey Fleming, who hit her head on the floor and left for medical care.
“I hit Hailey pretty hard. They took her to the hospital and I felt bad so I just wanted to play the game for her,” Yates said. “That is what Coach Ruff was telling me, you need to go out here and play it for Haleigh.”
Eastside (21-4), jumped out to a 16-point second quarter led, but Grundy (17-6), which was led by Jessi Looney and Maggie Deel with 12 points each, went on a 12-0 run to pull within eight in the third period.
The Spartans pulled away in the final period, led by Whited and Yates, who scored 51 of their 73 points.
“They have led us all year. They have been tough. Kaylee finally responded in the third quarter, but give Grundy credit, they never did go away...,” Ruff said. “They play hard, I just felt like our defense wasn’t as good as we normally are, but we scored 73 points in a girls basketball game, that is not too bad. I will take that.”
Eastside, which won the Region 1D title in 2018, faces a win-or-go-home scenario on Thursday with Patrick Henry in the Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“It is the first time we have played Patrick Henry out of all of our years being on varsity,” Whited said. “We have got a good game plan for them and we are ready for it. We are just going to push and run the floor. We have been ready for them.”
BOYS
Eastside 57, Hurley 22
A furious full-court press forced nine first quarter Hurley turnovers, leading to a 21-3 lead for the Spartans (16-9), who had little trouble advancing to the Region 1D semifinals.
“I thought our defense tonight was really solid. We would have made it tough on anybody. Hurley is a good team, but I thought our defense was pretty solid tonight,” Eastside head coach Patrick Damron said.
Ethan Powers scored a game-high 17 points for Eastside. Grayson Whited added 11 points, while his twin brother, Garrett, contributed five points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. That duo led the aggressive defensive effort that didn’t allow the Rebels to reach double figures until they were already trailing 33-9.
“Our guys were locked in. We made it tough on them. I don’t think Hurley is a bad team,” Damron said. “I thought we just had really good pressure on the ball, physical pressure and the twins kind of do what the twins do, they kind of make it miserable on people. When they are doing that it makes it tough on the other team.”
Jonathan Hurley had 16 points for the senior-dominated Rebels (7-17), who went 6-6 after a 1-11 start to the season.
“They are a special basketball team, they played really hard. We watched them on film, we knew they were a great basketball team coming into it,” Hurley head coach Austin Cooper said. “My guys battled, man, we started out really slow in the year. We were able to overcome stuff, play for a district title and make it to the regionals for the first time in their careers...
“It is an emotional night for all of us, but hats off to Eastside, they are going to go far, they are a great basketball team.”
Eastside, which has been the Class 1 state runner-up the last two years, will look to continue its season on Thursday against Northwood in the Region 1D semifinals at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“All we want to do right now is we want to be playing our best,” Damron said. “To be able to say that tonight was one of our better defensive games, that makes me feel pretty good, at least going into Thursday.”
