WYTHEVILLE, Va. – George Wythe scored the game’s first 10 points and maintained that advantage for much of the rest of the night Saturday as the Maroons claimed the Region 1C girls basketball championship, 48-31, over Galax.
Both teams advance to VHSL Class 1 state tournament quarterfinal games on Friday. George Wythe will take on Honaker at Pulaski County High School and the Maroon Tide will travel to Emory & Henry College to meet Patrick Henry.
George Wythe (24-4) wasted no time in jumping on the Maroon Tide (17-9) as Meleah Kirtner and Drea Betts took turns producing one big play after another. Betts hit a 3-pointer and scored nine first-quarter points and Kirtner added eight, including a trey and a three-point play, as Wythe crafted a 17-6 lead after one period.
The duo led the Maroons with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
“I was really pleased and really proud of the girls for how we came out,” said Maroons coach Doug Campbell. “We were really focused on what we needed to do, we paid attention to detail and we executed our game plan to near perfection. We had some breakdowns and some things that we need to fix but for the most part I couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”
They didn’t do anything that we hadn’t seen, they just hit some shots,” Galax coach Glenn Burnett said after his team’s fifth encounter with the Maroons this season. “Most teams average 12 to 14 points in a quarter and we got four. We’re even with them in the second and third quarters but that first five minutes really was our downfall. It put us in a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Galax did gather itself and made a second-half run at the Maroons. Trailing 27-11, the Tide closed the first half with 3-pointers from Saige Leonard and Kyraha Parnell, then got within 31-25 on Carly Sturgill’s bucket midway through the third. George Wythe responded with seven straight points, including a Makenzie Ingo 3-pointer, and didn’t allow Galax within 10 points the rest of the night.
“Our girls responded well,” Campbell said. “They didn’t get frustrated, and that’s one thing I’ve liked about them all year. Last year we may have faltered a little bit but we’re a year older and more mature and it shows at times.”
