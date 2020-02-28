WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It shouldn’t come as a surprise that those familiar foes from the Mountain Empire District have scaled the Region 1C bracket to meet each other at the top.
George Wythe took care of Grayson County by a 65-46 count on Thursday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C girls basketball tournament and hosts Galax on Saturday in the title game.
It will be the fifth time the teams have played this season with GW holding a 3-1 edge.
“I think it’ll be another good game,” said George Wythe junior Drea Betts. “We just have to execute and do what we’re coached to do.”
In executing its gameplan on Thursday, GW (23-4) clinched its first state tournament berth since 2017 when the Maroons finished as state runner-up. Senior guard Makenzie Ingo is the only holdover from that squad and she certainly likes the make of the current team.
“I told my teammates I’ve been there and I know what it takes and I think we’ve got what it takes this year,” Ingo said. “If we stay glued together and do what we’re doing, we’ll make a run.”
The Maroons raced out to a 23-9 lead on Thursday and subdued every comeback attempt Grayson County put together the rest of the way. The Blue Devils were within 44-35 early in the fourth quarter, but George Wythe ripped off a 11-2 run to put the game away for good.
“There were some spurts we played well at times and then there were some spurts I didn’t like,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “We played them twice already and it’s hard to beat a team three times and all that. The biggest thing is we put them on the free throw line way too many times tonight. Almost half their points came from the free throw line. As we move forward we have to do a better job of keeping people off the free throw line.”
George Wythe did what it does best though and that’s play tenacious defense and rely on a balanced offensive attack.
Grayson County committed 28 turnovers.
“The constant pressure they put on you, they don’t leave a lot of room for error,” said Grayson County coach Tiny Funk. “And when they are making 3s, they are very difficult to guard.”
The Maroons canned seven shots from long range on Thursday and put three scorers in double figures: Betts (18 points), Ingo (14 points, seven rebounds, five steals) and Maleah Kirtner (11 points, four assists, four steals). Meanwhile, Paeton Phillippi yanked down 11 rebounds.
“That’s what we try to do – just be balanced,” Campbell said. “It’s fun for everybody involved when we’re sharing the basketball. When everybody gets involved, we’re moving the basketball, high-fiving, smiling. When we play for each other, I think we’ll be OK.”
George Wythe had lost in the regional semifinals the previous two seasons. Did that weigh on the minds of the Maroons?
“I think we were worried about moving forward and didn’t want to make too many mistakes,” Betts said.
Seniors Kacie Shaffner (16 points) and Jacie Bennett (11 points) led the way for Grayson County.
The Blue Devils (9-17) began the season by losing 10 of their first 12 games, but played better over the course of the season’s final month.
“All I can ask of the girls to give the best they’ve got and that’s what they did,” Funk said.
George Wythe will have to bring maximum effort of its own in Saturday’s finals.
The Maroons own victories over Galax by scores of 47-42, 51-37 and 54-53, while the Maroon Tide tripped up GW 55-46 in late-January.
“It’s been a battle every time and we’ll have our hands full,” Campbell said. “We know exactly what they’re going to do and they know what we’re going to do. But as I told the girls, there’s no pressure. We’re basically playing one, for a trophy and two, to see who plays up this way [in the Class 1 state quarterfinals] and who has to go on the road. Win, lose or draw on Saturday, we get to move on and play next week.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.