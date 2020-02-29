SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Every career must come to an end.
That moment occurred for Nolan Wishon and six other seniors in Tennessee High’s 76-57 Region 1-AAA quarterfinal loss at Sevier County on Saturday night.
“We played our hearts out, I can’t say anything else about this team except I am proud of them, we came a long way,” Wishon said. “We have got a lot of seniors, but I love the way we play. I am going to miss these guys.”
The District 1-AAA champion Smoky Bears (21-7) scorched the nets, not only connecting on 11 3s, but were also 24-for-30 from the free throw line. The Vikings had five attempts from the charity stripe, making two.
“I don’t believe the foul count was correct on our side, but we can’t change it now,” said Wishon, the 6-foot-8 East Tennessee State football signee, who finished with 16 points, hitting the only two free throws for the Vikings. “I basically play football out there because they don’t call fouls for me, but you have got to do what you have to do.
“I am proud of this team. I am happy with the way we fight. Nobody expected us to even have a chance in this game. I think that first half, we scared them a little bit...”
Tennessee High (22-11) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Sevier County started to connect, led by Jonathan Zhao, who had 20 points at halftime and finished with 30 for the game. That included a trio of 3-pointers and 12 for 15 from the free throw line.
“He is a great shooter, I mean he really is,” said Sevier County head coach Ken Wright, whose Smoky Bears scored 28 second quarter points and 32 more in the fourth. “Sometimes he is not aggressive. I told Jon, ‘you have to be aggressive, son, you have got to be a complete player’ and he was.”
Camden McElhaney had a double-double, including 21 points, while Wesley Maples battled through foul trouble to finish with 17, re-entering the game in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing by just three points, appearing to spark an 18-2 run to extend the Bears’ lead to 19.
“Our best player had foul trouble all night long and we put him back in with four fouls because our philosophy was if I leave him on the bench I am fouling him out,” Wright said. “I just told him to play smart and it just kind of sparked everybody.
“Jonathan just carried us, McElhaney carried us through all the troubled times as well. That is what a team is about. If one guy is down you have somebody else pick him up. We were lucky that happened tonight.”
Cole McBrayer led the Vikings with five 3s, including two straight to pull the Vikings within 50-47 early in the fourth period. Sevier County pushed the margin back to eight before Tennessee High’s Isaiah Smith drove to the basket and appeared to be fouled in the act of shooting.
Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher expressed his displeasure when they gave the Vikings the ball, but not the shots and was quickly given a technical.
“It was a shooting foul and it was very obvious,” said Witcher, whose Vikings were outscored 13-0 during the ensuing run. “Isaiah was in a shooting motion, he was off the ground when he got fouled. It was just a silly mistake on their part, but Sevier County is a good basketball team and they made a bunch of shots.”
Tennessee High, which led 12-8 after one quarter, fell behind 36-28 at the break, eventually whittling the margin down to three before the Bears went on its deciding fourth quarter run.
“They are good, they are really good. They have got shooters, they have got size and their bigs can play, it is not like they are stiffs,” said Wright, whose Smoky Bears will play Dobyns-Bennett in the semifinals on Tuesday. “We were worried coming in about them, but thankfully we were able to hold on.”
Senior Blake Fauver added 10 points for Tennessee High, while classmate Aidan Carter canned two 3s to finish with eight in the loss.
“I told our kids in here, our seniors, they left everything on the floor. That is what you are asking for every night. If they go forward in their lives and do that sort of thing when they will all be very successful.” said Witcher, whose Vikings finished the season with three straight defeats. “That is a very good basketball team. They shoot a high percentage, we had a lot of things go our way. It was a very physical game.
“We didn’t shoot a whole bunch of free throws. I felt like we could have shot more. I think they clobbered Nolan every time he touched the basketball. I didn’t think we got to the line as much as we should have.”
