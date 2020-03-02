RUTLEDGE, Tenn. - It was a moment Kristi Walling knew was coming, but the Sullivan Central head coach didn’t want it come quite so soon.
“This is a day I have been dreading for a long time and it has come so fast,” said Walling, whose Cougars dropped a 55-43 Region 1-AA semifinal decision at Grainger on Monday night. “Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to tonight we told them they didn’t realize what they have done for our school.”
Sullivan Central (29-4), which didn’t lose a game to a Tennessee school until last week, also tied a school record for wins in a season, while twice defeating Class AAA Dobyns-Bennett.
“These seniors have really set a good foundation for the girls basketball program,” Walling said. “They tied the school win record ... we beat some big 3-A schools. Even though we lost tonight, I tried to remind them of the great things they have done this season. They had a great season.”
Abbey Crawford, who will play next at Wofford, finished her final game with 16 points.
“Obviously this was a possibility that this was my last game so I wanted to make sure I left it all out on the court just in case,” Crawford said. “I am super proud of everybody and everything we did.”
Grainger (31-2) put its efforts on slowing down fellow Central senior Peyton Sams, who was not only held to four points, but the Grizzlies prevented her from handling the ball as much as normal.
“We felt like Sams was the straw that stirred the drink and got them in all of their offensive sets,” Grainger head coach Russell Bishop said. “We know Crawford was good, but we felt like if we could take Sams out of her rhythm and not let her get going, I think it was to our benefit.”
It was. Crawford’s six first quarter points helped tie the score at 11 after one quarter, and the Cougars were still within 16-15 before some of 12 first half turnovers - most of which came without Sams touching the ball - helped the Grizzlies go on a 9-0 run, taking a 27-20 lead into the halftime break.
“That is something we talked about. We knew it was coming,” Walling said. “We told our other two ballhandlers to just relax and take care of the ball. I don’t know if they got too much pressure, but we had way too many turnovers. Against a team like that you can’t have that many mistakes...
“We dug a hole and it is hard to come back once you get yourself down against a team like Grainger.”
The margin grew to as much as 12 in the third period before the Cougars whittled the margin to 40-36 on a pair of Crawford free throws with 6:52 on the clock.
“I actually did feel pretty good. We have been there, done that before, getting behind and came back,” Walling said. “I was just waiting for our little run. That is what basketball is, is a game of runs. They have had their run and now it is our turn and our turn just never came.”
It was all Grizzlies from there, with Tori Rutherford and Abbey Hodge combining for 11 fourth quarter points to build 50-38 lead with 1:50 to play.
“They did everything we expected them to, we just didn’t execute on our end,” Walling said. “Everything we went over in practice and in the walk-through today, we just didn’t execute on our end.”
Rutherford finished with 13 points, Lauren Longmire and Matty Turner had 11 apiece and Hodge added 10 for the Grizzlies, who will face Elizabethton in the championship game on Wednesday.
“We have got a lot of good players and that game had a lot of swings back and forth. A couple of 8, 10-point runs by both of us,” Bishop said. “Central is such a talented team and Coach Walling does such a great job.
“I expected to meet them, but I just thought it would be on Wednesday instead of tonight. They played so hard, both teams did. Coming in with 59 combined wins between the two of us, that is a pretty big region semifinal match.”
Sullivan Central, which received 11 points from sophomore Jaelyn West, will lose several seniors, including Crawford, Sams - who will play next at UVa-Wise - Avery Leming and Parker Hurd.
“I have a special place in my heart for these seniors, I have been around them for a long time,” said Walling, fighting through the tears. “I have been around Peyton and Avery and Abbey since sixth grade and then we came to the high school and Parker fell in right along.
“I felt like she was just like the other ones. Those four are very special to me. I am having a hard time letting go.”
