BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Experience paid off in the end.
The senior duo of Peyton Sams and Abbey Crawford scored nine of Sullivan Central’s 12 points in overtime, lifting the Cougars to a hard-fought 69-61 Region 1-AA quarterfinal victory over Greeneville on a cold Friday night at the Dickie Warren Dome.
“This was a great team win,” Sams said. “We practiced really hard to prepare for this and I am really glad we pulled it out and get a chance to keep on going.”
Sullivan Central (29-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season, travels Monday to face Grainger (30-2) in the Region 1-AA semifinals.
“They are good. It is a challenge, but again kind of like we were on Monday. We had all that pressure on us so you have just got to hope maybe they feel that same type of pressure,” said Sullivan Central head coach Kristi Walling, whose Cougars lost to Elizabethton earlier this week in the District 1-AA finals. “We will prepare on Sunday, do the best we can do and hopefully we can get an upset.”
Sullivan Central bounced back from what was its first loss to a Tennessee school this season.
“Obviously it was a tough loss, but we just wanted to get back in here and work hard because we knew our season wasn’t over yet,” said Sams, who combined with Jaelyn West and Crawford to convert 8-of-11 free throws in overtime.
Greeneville (19-14), which had lost to the Cougars by 18 points earlier this season, outscored Sullivan Central 23-18 in the fourth quarter to force the extra period, led by freshman Lauren Bailey, who finished with 30 points, including 20 after the break.
She was 16-of-17 from the free throw line for the Greene Devils, who were 25-for-31 as a team from the charity stripe. The Cougars were 20-for-26.
“I thought our kids gave it everything they had. Kristi has just a very skilled and talented team,” said Greeneville head coach Annette Watts, who played five freshmen and two sophomores for most of the game. “They are old enough to know how to do things right and finish it off.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. We never quit, we never laid down. Decision-making down the stretch, I felt like our age showed on us, but I am proud of them. I love this team, they are a great bunch.”
Greeneville took its first lead since it was 2-0 on a pair of Bailey free throws for a 59-58 lead in overtime. Bailey had hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to force the extra period.
“They are very well coached. She does a fantastic job. They have got a young team, but they have got a lot of grit and they play tough,” Walling said. “That is something that I told our girls even though we have the home advantage, they were going to come out and play and number 10 [Bailey] is tough.
“We were face-guarding her and she was still getting to the basket. She did a fantastic job.”
Crawford, who finished with 10 points, was bottled up much of the night, but was able to get loose for a couple of buckets in overtime - one off an offensive rebound and the other on an assist from Sams – as the Cougars finished off the game on an 11-2 run.
“We have been here before,” Sams said. “We are the senior leaders so we knew we had to step up and not be nervous and put the team on our back and get us a win.”
West led Sullivan Central with 21 points, including a trio of first quarter 3s. Macy McClellan added 13 points and Avery Leming had eight for the Cougars, including a late fourth quarter 3 to stop a Greeneville scoring run.
“Peyton did a good job, Avery hit a huge 3 right there, that 3 was huge, that was kind of a momentum turning point to get us going again,” said Walling, whose Cougars hit seven 3s to none for the Greene Devils. “Jaelyn did a fantastic job for us tonight, started off hot, got in some foul trouble but came up big for us in the end.”
Grace Hayes added nine points for the Greene Devils, who promise to be a team to beat in the years to come.
For now though, it’s the Cougars moving on.
“The future is bright, but I hope Kristi and her team does well. She is such a good coach, she has them ready to go every game,” Watts said. “Her kids lost in the district, but I thought in the district they tightened up a little bit. I felt tonight they moved past that so I am hoping they can do something with Grainger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.