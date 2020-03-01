RUTLEDGE, Tenn. – The John Dyer story at Sullivan East ended in the same fashion as it began.
“We played our hearts out,” Dyer said.
After earning more than 560 wins, Dyer and his Patriots dropped a 74-71 decision to the Grainger Grizzlies in Saturday’s first round of the Region 1-AA boys basketball tournament in The Den at Grainger High School.
Sullivan East fans, including a large contingent of former players, packed one side of the gym. Those fans lingered long after the game, with several visiting the crestfallen Dyer in the East locker room.
“I’ve been blessed to coach the most wonderful kids you could ever imagine at Sullivan East and to work in an awesome community,” Dyer said. “I wouldn’t trade this run for anything.”
With full-court defensive pressure and 3-point shooting, the Patriots took early leads of 10-6 and 18-14 and went into halftime with a 38-36 advantage.
“We came out strong, but we didn’t guard as well as we needed to. We couldn’t stop their penetration,” Dyke said.
Grainger coach Adam Wolfenbarger had a full scouting report on the Patriots.
“Lots of things worried me,” Wolfenbarger said. “With their shooting ability, they are never out of a game. It was nip-and-tuck all night, and my kids answered the bell every time.”
Sullivan East (17-16) connected on 13 three-pointers as Dylan Bartley (27 points), Ethan Bradford (17 points) and Mason Montgomery (14 points) kept the Grainger defense scrambling.
“We would make a run and they would answer. Both teams battled,” Dyer said.
The knockout blows came in clutch fashion as Grainger hit back-to-back threes to take a 68-62 lead with 1:29 left in the game.
“We gave them those two threes, and that was it,” Dyer said,
Grainger dropped a 76-46 decision to Greeneville in the District 2-AA title game after rallying to upset No. 2 seed South Greene in the semifinals.
“We played a super tough schedule and that’s helping us out now,” Wolfenbarger said. “I believe in my team, and I think we can win a regional title. “
The Grizzlies (16-16) finished with 10 3-pointers, with Luke Jones (17 points), Brody Grubb (16 points) and Tristan Warfield (14 points) setting the pace. Five Grainger players reached double figures
Wolfenbarger paid credit to Dyer.
“I don’t know Coach Dyer, but anytime you get a gym named after you it says a lot,” Wolfenbarger said. “We coach similar. We wear our hearts on our sleeves.”
The emotional Dyer offered one final salute late Saturday night.
“We’ve had some hard times, but we get stronger through that and the program gets stronger,” Dyer said. “Patriot Nation is awesome. All kinds of people that love the Patriots were here tonight. I thank all of them for their support over the years.”
