EMORY, Va. – Patrick Henry High School’s volleyball team crafted a masterpiece on Wednesday night. Or in junior Ella Maiden’s case, a Mash-terpiece.
Dominating at the net and slamming down kills with her usual forcefulness, Maiden was among the many standouts in PH’s 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 win over Holston in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
How well did the Rebels perform in adding the tourney title to the regular-season crow they had already claimed?
“All the way around – to offense, to defense, to serving,”said PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “They put it together tonight.”
Holston (15-9) had no answers against PH (27-1), the defending VHSL Class 1 state champions.
A lot of teams will have problems with the Rebels in next week’s Region 1D tournament if they perform like they did on Wednesday.
“I feel a whole lot better [about the regional tournament] after tonight,” Newberry said. “This is the best time to be clicking and they showed it tonight.”
Maiden feels her team is where it needs to be as the matches have much higher stakes moving forward.
“We’ve definitely been working hard in practice,” Maiden said. “We’ve been putting in long hours and everybody is putting in their best effort.”
Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0
All season long, Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson has preached a familiar mantra to her team.
“I told them it’s not just what happens during the season, it’s where you are at the end of the season,” Robinson said.
Chilhowie’s players took that advice to heart and prevented their season from ending on Wednesday night.
Caitlin Pierce posted an eight-kill, 11-dig stat line as the fifth-seeded Warriors clinched a VHSL Region 1D tournament bid by notching a 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 win over Northwood in the third-place match of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
“The feeling I had out there was awesome,” Pierce said. “We really came together as a team and we were all encouraging each other and it was a good win for us.”
Neither team led by more than three points in an intense opening game, but Chilhowie prevailed and the Warriors cruised the rest of the way.
Mari-Beth Bordwine (eight digs, six kills, four blocks) and Josie Sheets (13 assists) also contributed in a major way for the Warriors, who won for the second time in three nights with their season on the line.
Chilhowie claimed the Region 1D championship in 2017 and finished as regional runner-up in 2016 and 2018.
A different cast is now taking the court for the Warriors with a roster comprised of two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.
“They’ve been improving all the time,” Robinson said. “We graduated a bunch of seniors, we’ve had some injuries, had to move up some players from the JV and had to move people around. We went through a spell where we weren’t doing well, but we kept getting better. A lot of people counted us out, but these girls didn’t quit.”
