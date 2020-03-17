When it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Chase Owens is paying close attention to how the pandemic is affecting two countries.
Owens is a 2008 Virginia High graduate who also happens to compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
“Japan is definitely like a second home,” Owens said. “Hell, I might spend more time there than in America honestly. But that country means a lot to me and yes, I’m trying to keep up with everything in both countries.”
Owens was supposed to compete in this month’s New Japan Cup – with a first-round match against Toru Yano – but that event was canceled along with other cards originally scheduled by the promotion.
Owens had not yet departed for Japan when he learned of the news.
“I’m lucky as I am under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling, so I am getting paid,” Owens said. “What sucks is for the company as they are paying the wrestlers to basically sit at home while they have no income coming in from shows.”
As he prepares for a return to the ring whenever that might occur, how is Owens staying sharp?
“I actually started a meal plan and workout plan with a trainer two weeks before I was supposed to go back [to Japan],” Owens said. “So this off time is actually good for me as I’m able to eat correctly and train properly. When we get to go back to work I hope to be in the best shape possible and hope the company sees that I wasn’t just sitting around.”
Owens made his first appearance with NJPW in 2014 and signed a multi-year contract with the promotion in February.
“I think that Chase Owens has done a great job for himself since he joined New Japan Pro Wrestling,” said Alex Podgorski, who writes about NJPW for several wrestling websites. “He has worked very hard in that company’s undercard division and has proven that he’s a better athlete than most people give him credit for. … I think that with the right presentation and the right circumstances, Owens has the potential to rise above the limitations of NJPW’s undercard and could end up performing very well in the coming years.”
Owens won more than 100 matches during his days at Virginia High and placed third in the 189-pound weight class at the VHSL Group AA state tournament during his senior season. Since beginning his pro career as a teenager, he’s achieved many things.
He’s wrestled at Madison Square Garden and the Tokyo Dome, been a three-time NWA Junior Heavyweight champion, competed in a match on WWE’s Smackdown in 2012, is a member of the popular Bullet Club faction and has stepped in the ring all over the globe.
If folks are looking for something to do with almost every sporting event on hold, they could fire up their computers and view some of the top performances by Owens.
“I would recommend that people watch his matches for the NWA Junior Heavyweight title in 2014 and 2015, especially his matches with Jushin Thunder Liger and Ryusuke Taguchi,” Podgorski said. “He also had a great match against Juice Robinson in the 2019 New Japan Cup tournament that I recommend watching as well.”
