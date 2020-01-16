There is just something about professional wrestling that brings out the crowds.
That is what Rikki Nelson is hoping for on Saturday night when Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling presents the “The Sullivan County War” at Sullivan Central High School.
“Pro wrestling is just like anything else. You just have to have a certain mentality to endure wrestling,” Nelson said. “It is like UFC, it is just so big and people love watching UFC because of the one-on-one competition. Every sport has a different kind of crowd, and we kind of go along with the UFC crowd.
“Wrestling has just always been there, since I was a kid I remember wrestling. Wrestling will always be around, always.”
Doors open with a meet-and-greet with the participants at 7 p.m., with wrestling beginning at 8.
“It is a professional wrestling event that brings bigger names to a smaller market area,” said Nelson, the owner of MACW and a 30-year veteran of the mats.
The headliners include WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, former WCW personalities Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner, along with former Rock N’ Roll Express member Ricky Morton.
All proceeds will benefit the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is a fundraising event for the Sheriff’s Office,” Nelson said. “The proceeds raised by the Sheriff’s Office from this will benefit their Trunk or Treat program that they do every year and their Christmas program that they do every year where they purchase gifts for the needy kids in the community. All the money that they get from this goes to those two programs.”
That isn’t all. He added that the Sullivan Central athletic program will also benefit through concessions and parking.
“The school makes money for athletics and then the Sheriff’s Office makes money for their two programs that they do every year in the community for the community so it is a good deal,’ Nelson said.
Nelson, who started wrestling in 1986 and retired 30 years later, has now turned his attention to promoting MACW events, all of which benefit local law enforcement in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
“All my events year round are with sheriff’s departments,” Nelson said. “We just raise money, sometimes for Dare programs, Explorer programs, whatever programs from within every sheriff’s office is different. They have different kids programs that they like they help, but usually it is for Dare, Explorer or just any program for kids in the community.”
Nelson, who played football and baseball in high school, but had no interest in amateur wrestling, first got interested in the sport while stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
“My roommate was training for wrestling in Mooresville, North Carolina. I said, ‘you have got to be kidding me, going back and forth,’” said Nelson, who learned under the tutelage of wrestling legend Nelson Royal. “Long story short, they introduced me to Nelson Royal who was running the [wrestling] school and when I got out of the Army that is what I started training for and that is where I am.”
Nelson has been actively promoting this event now for weeks, from radio spots to placing posters throughout Blountville, Bristol and Kingsport. He said there have been more than 75,000 hits on their organization’s Facebook page.
“I own the Mid Atlantic and I do the promotions myself, as far as going out with the sheriff’s offices,” he said. “You know how it is, you want to make sure you get it done your way and there is no better way to do it your way than to go do it.
“I wrestled for a long, long, long time and retired. This is what I do in my retirement. All my stuff is for law enforcement.”
Tickets are $12 for general admission or $20 for ringside seats, and those can be purchased at Dixie Outpost BBQ in Blountville, Chantz Scott Kia in Kingsport or at the door on Saturday night.
Nelson said to expect a good time.
“It is about a two-hour show,” Nelson said. “It is for the Sheriff’s Office, it is a big fundraiser for their groups so we are hoping for a massive turnout.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
