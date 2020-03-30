Mark Hendricks spent the 2019 baseball season as the pitching coach at Ouachita Baptist University, a NCAA Division II school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
While recovering from the ACL surgery he’d undergone on Dec. 6, 2018, Hendricks mentored young hurlers while yearning to be on the mound himself.
“It was incredibly tough teaching and coaching while you should be on the field playing,” Hendricks said. “But that is what made me realize how much I missed it. It gave me my why back. It was in my best interest to [coach] while I was rehabbing. I was able to learn so much from the class of 2019 and the coaching staff of [head coach] Luke Howard and [hitting coach] Tanner Rockwell.”
After a short sabbatical from playing the sport he loves, Hendricks is back in the professional game after signing with the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Frontier League. The former King University star inked with the club on Jan. 22, shortly after attending a showcase event in Sarasota, Florida.
“It is a great opportunity to extend my playing career and add to the resume; it isn’t the end goal, but it is a stepping stone toward the direction I want to go,” Hendricks said. “With that being said, I was pumped [to sign]. There was a lot of work that was put into getting back to where I was. Now, it’s time to put my head down and do my job.”
A 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-handed pitcher, Hendricks was 0-1 with one save and a 2.86 ERA in 17 games (five starts) for the Frontier League’s Normal CornBelters in the summer of 2017. That came after a stint with the Old Orchard Beach Surge of the Empire League.
“Playing for the Normal CornBelters in Normal, Illinois, was a very unique experience,” Hendricks said.”I got to see what it was like to be a pro and see what it was like to be around ex-big leaguers, ex-affiliated [minor league] guys. I always held those guys [who played affiliated ball] on a pedestal, because I always wanted to be there.
“Turns out, they weren’t better than me. We took two different routes to get to where we were. They got the opportunity to be drafted. I was taught to be blue-collar and grind it out. No matter the situation, I’ve always been told, ‘if you don’t like it, play better.’ So, when I got the opportunity to show them what I was able to do at the same level as them, I took advantage of it.”
One ex-big leaguer he encountered was Jose Canseco, who had a three-game stint with the CornBelters and put on some impressive displays during batting practice.
“I saw him hit softballs that looked like they were shot out of a rocket,” Hendricks said. “He talked to us just like anyone else.”
Hendricks certainly isn’t going to be intimidated by anybody.
“Mark was one of the biggest competitors I have ever coached,” said King University boss Blaine Brown. “He competed in practice like it was Game 7 of the World Series.”
Hendricks is currently in Arkansas preparing for the season and like baseball players at every level is in holding pattern due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New Jersey is scheduled to open the season on May 14.
“COVID-19 has affected my timeline pretty drastically, because I have been building up my arm strength and laying a base down in preparation for the season and now I have to back off and kind of have a bit of a feel for when I throw and workout,” Hendricks said. “I’m only modifying my throwing program and workout program to the way I feel, making sure I’m not overdoing it, but I’m still getting all of my work in. One thing that bothers me with this virus is that we don’t know if it will be a week, a month or three months until we are scheduled to start. That will have an effect on most everyone’s pitchers.”
The 24-year-old Hendricks has found baseball homes at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia, Bristol, Tennessee, and Normal, Illinois, over the course of his life.
“This baseball journey has been incredible. It has taken me places I thought I would never go like California, Maine, Washington, Oregon, Puerto Rico and most of the Midwest,” Hendricks said. “It has taken me all over the country throughout high school summers, college summers and into independent baseball. I’m completely addicted to it. It is what I think of when I wake up and it’s the last thing I think about when I go to sleep.”
His former college coach knows that Hendricks has a level of determination matched by very few.
“He has continued to pursue his dream of playing pro baseball ever since he left here,” Brown said. “He has grinded through a lot to achieve his goals and we are proud of his accomplishments. He will continue to play until someone says he can’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.