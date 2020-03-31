Chase Cunningham arrived back in Bristol, Tennessee, last Wednesday and his voyage from Australia to his hometown was certainly an adventure amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The flight was brutally long,” Cunningham said. “I think it was a total of around 30 or so hours getting back to Bristol. The Sydney airport was full of people in masks and the urgency to get home was definitely there. People are just nervous for what the future will hold.
“Customs, honestly, wasn’t that crazy. Obviously they were taking precautions, but I think I made it back just in time before they really started ramping everything up. I almost had to stay in Dallas overnight, because of all the cancellations in flights, but managed to get one of the last flights back to Tri-Cities [Airport], so I made it back without too much frustration.”
When the plane he was on finally did touch down on the runway in Northeast Tennessee, it completed an unforgettable 10-month baseball odyssey for the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher.
Playing for the Kensington Cardinals of the South Australian Baseball League, Cunningham went 14-4 with a 1.26 ERA and struck out a league-best 152 batters in 121 innings.
That came after a summer in which the former Tennessee High standout earned pitcher of the year honors for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
“He was a competitive monster on the mound,” said Kensington manager Leigh Norman. “This bulldog approach allowed him to completely dominate the league. … His confidence gave the team confidence, knowing that if we made the plays behind him and did enough with the bats we’d win the game.”
In an interesting development, Cunningham also played some shortstop and right field, compiling a .323 batting average and pounding out a dozen doubles for a squad that won the SABL Division I title.
“He brought spark to our lineup with his personality and pure joy for the game,” Norman said. “He hadn’t played in the field since high school, so he really loved that aspect. I had no idea that he was capable of two-way ability before he arrived.”
Norman said Cunningham is the clear favorite to claim the league’s MVP award, known as the Capps Medal, when the winner is announced on April 8. Cunningham was certainly on top of his game in the land down under and among his highlights were a no-hitter he tossed on March 4 against East Torrens.
“Playing over there was so much fun,” Cunningham said. “I was very happy with my pitching. It was just so much relaxed over there and I started off strong, so I tried to ride the wave as long as I could.
“As the season got closer to the end, I could definitely feel my arm and body starting to break down more, probably because of the 200-plus innings I had accumulated in the past year, so I’m just really focused on getting all my offspeed [pitches] over for strikes and keeping the hitters off-balance as much as possible.”
In late-October, Cunningham arrived in Australia, a country that was ravaged by wildfires that destroyed more than 25 million acres of land.
He stayed out of harm’s way while playing for a team located in a suburb of Adelaide, the fifth largest city on the continent.
Cunningham had planned to pitch this spring and summer in Germany, but has had a change of plans and will take some time to off to rest that right arm that has brought him so much success.
He’s also had some time to reflect on his international experience.
“With everything going on in the world now, it definitely makes you take a broader look on the world and how fortunate I have been to travel and chase my dreams all these years,” Cunningham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.