Dena DeHart Cunningham logs on to the internet each day to check in on how things are going with her son Chase, who is currently playing baseball in Australia.
However, the most important thing to her is not how many innings he’s pitched or strikeouts he’s accrued, but that he remains safe from the wildfires that have ravaged the country.
“They mentioned the fires in the fall when they arrived and I kept it on my radar, but wasn’t concerned at first,” she said. “When I started seeing it on the news every day, I located one of the websites that had a fire map of Australia and monitored it daily.”
Chase Cunningham has been out of harm’s way while pitching for the Kensington Cardinals in the South Australian Baseball League. His team is located in a suburb of Adelaide, the fifth largest city on the continent.
“The Australian baseball teams were still bringing in players, so I felt confident they would at some point cease bringing in players if they felt it was no longer safe,” Dena said. “When it looked like Chase might play in the Sydney area a couple of weeks I was more concerned than being in Adelaide, since the fire activity was much worse. I still watch the fire map daily.”
More than 25 acres have been destroyed and at least 33 people have died since September as a result of the disaster.
“So, the wildfires are crazy in Australia right now,” Chase Cunningham said in a recent interview. “Fortunately, Adelaide hasn’t really had to deal with it as bad as some of the other parts of the country. We went to Melbourne one weekend and you could barely see the city till you got close because of how much smoke. It’s truly sad what has been going on but very thankful that we are in a safe place.”
Countless animals have died as a result of the fires, while numerous houses and landmarks have been consumed by the flames.
“I mean, overall Adelaide got lucky,” Cunningham said. “We have had a couple of fires, but nothing ever too close to where we were in the city. Melbourne was not so lucky. Air quality is brutal and the fires had been everywhere. We were there for New Year’s, we weren’t playing, and the smoke was very evident; people wearing masks everywhere. I think the worst part is that most of the people know they can’t control the fires and just pray for rain and hope for the best. It does seem like everyone in the world is trying to support Australia more through these fires, but they were going on a long time before it started getting notoriety.”
Cunningham arrived in the land down under back in October and the Tennessee High graduate has pitched well.
He’s 9-2 with a 1.06 ERA, racking up 102 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .136 against the 26-year-old right-hander and in one start he struck out 17 batters in eight scoreless innings.
He also made a spot start for Adelaide in Australia’s top pro baseball league and spun seven shutout innings.
“It has honestly been a blast playing over here,” Cunningham said. “Baseball isn’t as prioritized as it is in the States, but there does seem to be a growing passion for it.”
Cunningham was the 2019 pitcher of the year in the independent Frontier League while starring for the Southern Illinois Miners.
“The most impressive part about Chase is his process and preparedness,” said Andy Cosgrove, a teammate of Cunningham’s with the Miners. “He never needs anyone to tell him what to do or when to do it. Instead, he knows what he needs to do, does it and does it well. I think that is part of why he is so good. He is always ready and extremely dependable. The kind of guy you want starting for you once a week.”
Cunningham has collected some hits for Kensington too, compiling a .271 batting average and smacking a home run earlier this month.
“They are letting me swing it some for the club, so I’ve gotten to go back to my two-way high school days and that has been a real joy,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham could also be classified as a world traveler as he recently signed to play for the Mainz Athletics in Germany’s professional league during the 2020 season.
“The German thing kind of just happened,” Cunningham said. “There is another guy on my team in Australia from the States, Austin Gallagher, and he has played with Mainz for the past two years and pretty much recruited me and recommended me. … The thought of getting to explore another country and continue to play the game I love is just something I couldn’t pass up.”
A true Tennessean, Cunningham graduated from THS in 2011 and then played collegiately at Walters State Community College in Morristown and Belmont University in Nashville.
He’s expanded his horizons playing professional baseball for teams in Lincoln, Nebraska, Washington, Pennsylvania, Marion, Illinois, and Australia. Add Germany to the list too.
“It has been incredible this journey baseball has taken me,” Cunningham said. “As I’ve matured and grown, baseball opened my mind to other cultures and allowed me to grow as a person and challenge my past thoughts. Seeing how so many different people go about their lives to find happiness and success can really humble someone and I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”
