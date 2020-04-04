It is business as usual with just over two months before the Appalachian League season is scheduled to begin.
The question that must be answered is whether there will be a season to prepare for.
“Pretty much right now most everyone is continuing their normal things they would be doing in anticipating a normal season to start,” Bristol Pirates President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell said. “Field preparations, some folks are still trying to sell tickets and signage, but quite honestly that is pretty tough because of the all the unknowns currently. Also, if you are trying to use any type of contractors right now, a lot of that has slowed down.”
New bleachers were slated to be constructed behind home plate and along the first base line at DeVault Stadium. A new retaining wall and pads have been installed, but Luttrell said the manufacturer had run into issues getting the seats built and delivered.
That was followed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders to stop non-essential work due to the coronavirus until June 15. That is four days before the newest edition of the Bristol Pirates are scheduled to arrive.
“If the major leagues don’t look to start until sometime in late May or June or July, then obviously all that is going to get pushed [back]” Luttrell said.
With baseball now on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chances of playing a season in 2020 could be getting less likely by the day.
“There are a lot of indicators and you read a lot of reports, it looks very bleak quite honestly,” Luttrell said. “We are still hoping that we have some sort of season.”
Bristol is slated to open the 2020 season on June 22 at Pulaski, with the home opener scheduled for June 27 against the Greeneville Reds. Of course, nothing can happen at any level of professional baseball until the major leagues make a decision, and that isn’t likely soon. The MLB draft, which is slated for June 10-12, provides many of the league’s players, but it is in doubt as well.
“They have got to be the first domino to drop to get everything back in place. Once that first domino starts ticking then it will trickle down to where we are impacted either positively or negatively,” Luttrell said. “There is a lot of communication going on, but the biggest thing is nobody really knows what the virus is going to do or when it is going to end.”
If the major leagues do begin, Luttrell expects the AAA and AA clubs might eventually also start, but he isn’t so sure about the lower levels of the minor leagues, which includes A-ball and rookie leagues like the Appalachian League.
“Now with the NCAA coming into play in this, there is a lot of dialogue going on where major league baseball or the commissioner has said we may not need A ball because the NCAA can be a training ground for that,” said Luttrell, who added that not all roving instructors and scouts like the idea since college baseball development differs from professional baseball. “Right now there is a big push on AA and AAA and keeping all that intact.”
Luttrell said the Appalachian League general managers and president Dan Moushon remain in contact about the situation.
“We are doing everything we can do. We have a lot of dialogue among the general managers and Dan Moushon. He is working real well with us trying to share as much information that he is able to attain,” Luttrell said. “One of the big things right now that everyone is focused on in baseball as well, not just on the play of the game, you have got so many organizations that have paid full time staff.”
Some of those are feeling the pinch of a burgeoning recession, with the AAA Memphis Redbirds recently laying off 18 employees, with other full-time workers currently on furlough.
“They are starting to lay these people off as well. There is a lot of information that is out there and everyone is trying to learn and see how they may help with their staff,” he said. “There is a lot of concern with a lot of people right now just with the virus aspect of it too.”
Layoffs won’t be an issue for Bristol, since its organization is operated solely by volunteers, but it could affect other teams in the league.
“Our organization, we are all volunteers so it won’t really impact us, but some of the other clubs, you may have two or three people that are full time with these organizations,” Luttrell said. “When you are not able to sell, you are not able to do a lot, they could be pared down to like one person per club.
“I am not saying it is going to happen, but realistically it could.”
There is also the subject of contraction that came up after last season, which could spell the end of 42 minor league clubs when the current agreement between Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball ends on Sept. 30.
What happens if there isn’t a season? Will Major League Baseball allow those teams to continue forward into 2021?
“I don’t know enough to really say one way or the other. I know there have been times in the past where the members would go back and extend the agreement for another year or two years while they evaluate everything,” Luttrell said. “Will it happen this time, I just don’t know. If I was really betting on it I would say ‘no’.”
It could very well be that the Pirates’ 7-5 loss to Johnson City in the Appalachian League playoffs on Sept. 1 of last season may have been Bristol’s final game as an affiliated minor league franchise.
There has been opposition, obviously from the clubs and cities themselves, along with members of Congress who created the Save Minor League Baseball task force, but it remains to be seen if that assistance will help.
“I think the Congressional support has been very good because they have to some degree applied a lot of pressure to Major League Baseball and the commissioner’s office and the [hardships] in our communities that this would create,” said Luttrell, whose Pirates are still searching for host families if baseball is played in Bristol. “In all these communities, there is a heavy dependence on the charitable aspect that we all bring to our communities as well.
“Whether it is direct giving or gifts in kind, Major League Baseball said this past year we were somewhere around $50 million going into these communities. The Appalachian League, we were right at a little over $2 million that we have provided for our communities.
“There is a lot more than just playing the game and the entertainment aspect of it. “
