BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Virginia High sophomore Stevie Thomas entered his first season of wrestling last year with humble goals.
“I wanted to get tougher mentally, stay in good shape and compete,” Thomas said.
Relying on his athletic ability, Thomas earned a sixth place finish in the 152 pound weight class at the Class 2 state tournament.
Thomas displayed technique and quickness Tuesday at Sullivan East High School en route to winning the 160 pound class and guiding the Bearcats to the Best of Bristol tournament title.
“I didn’t expect all this in wrestling, but it’s been fun,” Thomas said.
This past fall, Thomas divided his time between running back, quarterback, safety, outside linebacker, punter and kicker for the VHS football team.
“Football is definitely my sport,” said Thomas, who rushed for 1,386 yards. “You get beat up, but you just have to stay strong mentally. I took a week off after the season and spent some time in the ice bath. Then I went to the wrestling room.”
According to VHS wrestling coach Josh Shuler, Tuesday was the first Best of Bristol championship for the Bearcats since 2010. Bearcat wrestlers Hunter Morrell, A.J. Krumpton, Auden Cox, Gage Richard, Joseph Sullins and Wyatt Richard all posted 3-0 records.
“We’ve been looking forward to this, and we got the job done,” Shuler said.
The decisive match for VHS was a 46-33 decision over John Battle. Virginia High lost to John Battle earlier this season, but the Bearcats were helped by five pins Tuesday.
One of the most impressive individual performances of the night was authored by Sullivan East junior Kolby Rutledge, who won all three of his 195 pound matches by first round pins.
“That’s my style. I like to get things down quick by running the double and working on the wrist,” said Rutledge, a two-time Best of Bristol winner.
Mason Arrington also went unbeaten for East. The Patriots will compete in the regional duals Friday at Elizabethton.
Another football iron man turned in a dominant performance Tuesday. John Battle senior Raymond Rodriguez was a standout on the offensive and defensive line the past three years.
At 6-foot-1 and 240, Rodriguez often faces much heavier competitors in his 285 pound weight class but he has managed to post a 30-6 record this season.
“Since I’m smaller, I have to be smart, get good position and use my fitness,” Rodriguez said. “I work on endurance in practice and try to win matches over the bigger guys in the third round.”
The list of John Battle athletes who posted perfect records Tuesday included Owen Almany, Bryce Johnson, Avery Almany, Jacob Tate and Rodriguez.
Tennessee High was led by the unbeaten tandem of Reece Nelson and Perry Roller.
“This is kind of the rough part of the season for us,” THS coach Tim Marshall said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids out with the flu and injuries.”
John Battle posted victories over Tennessee High and Sullivan East Tuesday. Sullivan East took a win over Tennessee High, while Virginia High went 3-0.
“We talked about this tournament in practice and we worked hard preparing for it,” Thomas said. “It feels awesome to finally win it again.”
Virginia High will host both the Southwest District duals on Feb. 8 and the Region 2D tournament on Feb. 15.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2444
Best of Bristol
At Sullivan East
Team Champion - Virginia High
Match Scores
Sullivan East 42, Tennessee High 36
John Battle 48, Tennessee High 20
Virginia High 47, Tennessee High 30
Virginia High 46, John Battle 33
Virginia High 57, Sullivan East 24
John Battle 48, Sullivan East 33
Individual Champions
103 – Owen Almany (John Battle); 113 – Bryce Johnson (John Battle); 120 – Hunter Morrell (Virginia High); 120 – Reece Nelson (Tennessee High); 132 – Jonathan Almany (John Battle); 138 – Jacob Tate (John Battle); 145 – Mason Arrington (Sullivan East); 152 – Auden Cox (Virginia High); 160 – Stevie Thomas (Virginia High); 170 – Gage Richard (Virginia High); 182 – Joseph Sullins (Virginia High); 195 – Kolby Rutledge (Sullivan East); 220 – Wyatt Richard (Virginia High); 285 – Raymond Rodriguez (John Battle)
