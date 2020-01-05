BRISTOL, Tenn. – Mason Polier is considered one of the best football players in Southwest Virginia.
He’s not bad on the wrestling mats either.
The Union senior won all five of his matches in claiming the 220-pound weight class at the Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall on Saturday at Viking Hall.
“I have always wrestled here, it is one of the best meets we go to,” said Polier, who won the Class 2 state wrestling title last season at 195 pounds. “There is a lot of great competition, a lot of schools from out of state.”
Joining Polier as a local winner was Castlewood freshman Adam Gibson, who went 5-0 to win the 106-pound weight class.
“Oh, my gosh, honestly no,” said Gibson, who was surprised by his success. “I was just kind of hoping for a fourth or third. I was kind of hoping to maybe get a little bit higher than that.”
Twenty-seven teams representing five states took part in the Brawl in the Hall, which is named for Brimer, a former Tennessee High and Greeneville wrestling coach.
“He is a legend in this area for wrestling coaches. He died a couple of years so we named this in his honor,” Tennessee High coach Tim Marshall said. “The tournament has been improving over the years. This is probably the 12th to 15th year that we have had this tournament and it seems to be getting better every year.”
North Lebanon from Pennsylvania took the team title for a second straight year with 154 points, followed by Dobyns-Bennett with 150.5. The Indians swept the Most Outstanding Wrestler awards, led by Jackson Hurst (145 pounds) and Clint Morrisette (170).
Honaker senior CJ Horn also competed in the finals, which finished up nearly 12 hours of wrestling, falling short against Alcoa’s Lance Williams.
“I thought I did pretty good. I wish I could have got first, but he was pretty strong,” said Horn, who placed fifth in the Class 1 state meet last season. “He did try some throws. I thought I did pretty decent against them, but he picked up my arm and I could not get it back down.”
Third place honors went to Tennessee High’s Reece Nelson in the 126-pound weight class.
“I am happy with it,” said Nelson, whose teammate Perry Roller placed fourth at 120 pounds. “I do wish I would have got to the finals, but it is what it is.”
Virginia High had a pair of fourth place finishers in football standout Stevie Thomas and (152) and Joseph Sullins (182). The Bearcats’ brother duo of Gage Richard (170) and Wyatt Richard (220) each placed sixth.
John Battle’s Raymond Rodriguez was fifth at 285 pounds.
Polier has been a three-time placer in the Class 2 meet, finishing fourth as a freshman, third as a sophomore and then won the 195-pound class last season. His plans are to do it again, at a higher weight class.
“I put on the muscle for football. It took me forever, but I felt comfortable up here, that was the main thing,” said Polier, who was joined at Viking Hall by teammate Bryce Guerrant, who was a state runner-up last season. “I felt like I could compete up here and I think that is a pretty good decision,
“That is the goal. I know what it takes to get there. Each and every day I am going to have to work harder than any other day to win it, it is going to be real tough.”
Gibson’s goal is to win the Class 1 state meet sometime in his career. He is off to a good start, enduring five grueling matches while weighing in at just 104 pounds.
Gibson will no doubt serve as inspiration to such teammates as Cole Jessee (132 pounds) and Jacob Maxfield (170), who each finished fifth, and Heath Sutherland, who was sixth at 120 pounds.
“I guess not giving up and always try your hardest,” said Gibson, who also participates in cross country, track and soccer. “You have just got to watch your opponent before [your match]. This year I am doing four sports so I pretty much have to stay in good shape.
“You have just got to try to keep your head up and just never give up.”
Horn got his start on the mats while at Grundy, and continues to be supported by the Golden Wave while wrestling for Honaker.
“I have been wrestling almost all my life. I have been through Honaker and Grundy’s programs,” said Horn, a key contributor to the Tigers’ football team. “They have all helped me out really well, either supporting me or out sparing with me.”
Tennessee High is regrouping after losing several talented wrestlers to graduation, including a pair of state champions. Nelson is doing his part to help continue the Vikings’ recent run of success.
“It is going good. I am having a lot of fun with it and I am just trying my best to get in the finals and get first place,” said Nelson, who has claimed two third place and a fourth place finish this season.
Marshall, whose Vikings will host a youth tournament today at Viking Hall, was hoping for better results from his team, but there is still time improve with the postseason tournaments just a few weeks from now.
“I was a little disappointed in that. I felt like we should have had at least one finalist, if not two, but that is kind of the way it goes,” Marshall said. “It is tough competition. That is what we needed to see.”
Gibson expressed his feelings best after his final match of the day.
“I am happy and tired,” he said, with a smile.
