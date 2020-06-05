Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on Grundy High School wrestling coach Travis Fiser. The first installment appeared in Friday’s Bristol Herald Courier.
Travis Fiser has passed on many of the lessons he learned from Dan Gable, his wrestling coach at the University of Iowa and an icon in the sport, to a couple of generations of grapplers.
Fiser’s very first encounter with Gable came in 1988 in a mostly empty wrestling room in Iowa City when the 1972 Olympic gold medalist put a hurting on the youngster during an impromptu workout session.
In the autumn of 1996, Fiser was the new head wrestling coach at Grundy High School and served up an initiation to an unsuspecting pupil reminiscent of the one his mentor had given him.
“During my junior year after football practice, I headed to the wrestling gym for a workout and I hadn’t met the new coach yet,” said Jimmy Griffey, a two-time state champion and a 1998 Grundy graduate. “Scotty Newport and I were in there grinding it out when all of a sudden there was this guy standing there in wrestling gear ready to go. He gave no verbal introduction, he just jumped in for live goes with Newport and I. He made his introduction to me during the live go and let me tell you, he introduced himself very well. I don’t think I ever touched his legs during that go.”
Fiser has made a lasting impression on all the athletes who have stepped on the mat at Grundy’s expansive wrestling facility – a brick building located on the aptly named Grappler Road – over the course of his 23 years leading the powerhouse program in the small town in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.
He has been at the helm for 12 of Grundy’s 23 state team titles and more than 100 individual state championship medals have been awarded to Golden Wave wrestlers under his watch.
The man from Marengo, Iowa, has made a home in these mountains and instead of mining coal, he’s mined more gold for the Golden Wave.
Yet, carrying on a winning tradition is just a small part of the story.
“He doesn’t measure his success in accomplishments, accolades, state champions, state championships,” Griffey said. “He really doesn’t measure his success. His success is shown in the graduation rate of his wrestlers, the countless successful husbands, fathers and contributors who have been fortunate enough to have been coached by him. Those are his successes and a legacy much bigger than state championships.”
***
Grundy’s wrestling machine was already firing on all cylinders when Fiser arrived.
Joe Gary Street and Larry Bradley coached the Wave to the program’s first state championship in 1978.
Ben Ward, once an All-American at Old Dominion University, guided the team to state titles in 1987 and 1988.
Kevin Dresser, a 1986 NCAA national champion in the 142-pound weight class at Iowa, was Ward’s successor and took the winning to a new level.
Grundy’s program was not just a VHSL powerhouse from 1987-1998, the Golden Wave were nationally renowned.
The program was well-coached, well-supported and well-funded as coal operator and attorney F.D. “Red” Robertson was the benefactor.
“I’ve never really liked to do anything and not give it an effort,” Robertson told the Washington Post in 2003. “We wanted to give the kids in this area every opportunity we could to succeed. So we gave them a place to wrestle. We looked for coaches who really knew what they were doing. In wrestling, you get to play against somebody your own size. They give you kind of a level playing field. There’s 14 weight classes and there’s something in there for just about everybody. If you get into wrestling and work hard enough, you can accomplish something.”
When Dresser left following Grundy’s 10th consecutive state championship in 1996 (he is now the head coach at Iowa State University), Fiser heard about the opening from longtime Iowa assistant coach Jim Zalesky.
With his competitive wrestling career finished after a failed bid to make the U.S. Olympic team and passing the time temporarily by helping build houses, Fiser was interested in starting a career in coaching.
He had met some of the Golden Wave grapplers at Iowa’s annual summer camps.
“They were ornery and they were a handful,” Fiser said. “Tough kids.”
Fiser enthusiastically gave Robertson a call and flew to the area for an interview.
“I just kind of fell in love with the place,” Fiser said.
Moving across the country to a remote area might have sounded crazy to some.
“Coach Fiser said when he was coming to a Grundy, a lot of people in Iowa told him it’s a small town and you’ll go stir crazy living there,” said Tass Robertson, Red’s son and an assistant coach these days for the Golden Wave. “He said, ‘I got here and they had a lot more than my hometown.’ “
With endorsements from the likes of Gable and Wade Schalles (a National Wrestling Hall of Famer and a respected clinician), Fiser was a home run hire and quickly went to work.
“Some big shoes to fill,” Fiser said. “But I was kind of stepping into something that had the expectations like Iowa.”
Dresser and Fiser had both wrestled for the Hawkeyes, but had different approaches on how to go about those six intense minutes on the mat.
“Coach Fiser brought the traditional Iowa brawling style – score, beat them up physically and pin them,” Griffey said. “Whereas Coach Dresser brought a very technical style – score, score often and score again, physically exhaust them, tech fall or pin them. Both were great styles and those ‘97 and ‘98 groups were blessed to experience both.”
Grundy claimed state team titles in each of Fiser’s first two seasons with heavyweight Luke Owens among the stars. Owens won the Junior Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was there that Fiser showed Owens he had his back.
“Luke had to cut some weight before the last day of Junior Nationals,” Tass Robertson said. “Coach had taken Luke over to the track to run after his last match. This was later in the evening and security locked the gates and released the watch dogs. When the dogs realized they weren’t alone, they began chasing Coach and Luke. They quickly got to a fence and Coach helped Luke get across and then he followed. The next day Luke won the Junior Nationals.”
Owens went on to start on the offensive line for Virginia Tech’s football team and is now the gridiron coach at Wise County Central.
“Coach Fiser helped me so much,” Owens said. “He really pushed me hard in practice.”
Pushing his wrestlers to their limits, challenging them daily and seeing how they handle adversity is part of the Fiser formula.
“One time we were at a local tournament and all the kids from the other schools had records like 22-0, 27-3 and mine was something like 15-13,” said 2020 Grundy graduate Christian McGeorge. “So, I asked coach ‘How are the records of these kids so good, but they aren’t that good?’ He told me he takes us to tough tournaments across the country to get us better, not to have a perfect record.”
***
Enrollment has dwindled at Grundy.
The economy is not as robust as it once was during previous coal booms.
It appears that school consolidation will happen at some point in the future.
Grundy experienced a title drought from 2002-2011 as Christiansburg, coached most of that time by Kevin Dresser, emerged as a force on the Virginia wrestling scene and became the Golden Wave’s fierce rival for a time.
Still, Travis Fiser puts in the time for the sport he loves and Grundy has won the last five championships in the state’s smallest classification.
Heck, he even still gets on the mat.
“Coach is a good coach because he would never ask us to do something in the room that he wouldn’t do,” said Peyton McComas, a two-time state champ and rising senior at Grundy. “He always works out and drills with us, then stays after practice and lifts with us.”
Unlike some successful programs which get infused with talent from outside their school zones, Grundy has done it honestly.
“We’ve had maybe three or four kids move in in the 23 years I’ve been here,” Fiser said. “We’ve pretty much done it with our own bunch and our own community. We’ve got some really good coaches at the youth level.”
A 2010 graduate of Grundy, Ethan Owens was a state champion, later wrestled at Iowa and is now a coach himself with the Golden Wave.
“In my junior year of high school I dislocated my hip during the state semifinals and Travis carried me off the mat, both of us in tears,” Owens said. “That day, I promised him I would be the one carrying him off the mat in celebration after I won the state title the next year. I kept that promise.”
While dedicated to the sport, Fiser isn’t consumed by it every waking minute.
He played football, baseball and competed in the pole vault at Iowa Valley High School and encourages his athletes to try other sports.
Fiser often goes and fishing with wrestlers both past and present.
“His greatest asset is his desire for his wrestlers to be successful in life after wrestling,” Tass Robertson said. “He wants to make good men. I have been around many great wrestling coaches during my lifetime. More times than not, they lose focus on the big picture and only focus on success in their sport. They make great competitors and lousy human beings. Travis has found a way to instill discipline, faith, love and a desire to succeed in everyone around him.”
The 50-year-old Fiser is from Iowa, but it’s safe to say he’s now a Southwest Virginian.
He met his wife, Jackie, in Buchanan County and they’ve been married for more than two decades.
They have two kids, Gabe and Alexa, who are both successful athletes.
Gabe (named after Dan Gable) won four state wrestling titles for Grundy and is the school’s all-time leading rusher on the football field.
“That was a fast four years,” Travis Fiser said. “Too fast. I miss that.”
Gabe Fiser had a successful freshman season on the mat at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His coach is John Oostendorp, a teammate of Travis Fiser’s on two national title teams with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“Gabe reminds me a lot of his dad,” Oostendorp said. “He is a good person, a hard worker and very mentally tough. Individuals like that get so much out of their training because they are able to push their bodies longer than most. Like Travis, Gabe is also extremely coachable. That goes a long way with an individual’s development.”
Travis Fiser was a two-time All-American at the University of Iowa and received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019.
However, he’s a pretty unassuming guy and you’d never know of his wrestling legacy if you bumped into him on the street – other than his cauliflower ears.
“He is a man of few words, so when he speaks he gets most people’s attention,” said Bill Crigger, Grundy’s longtime radio announcer. “When I think of Tim McGraw’s song humble and kind, I most definitely think of my friend Travis Fiser.”
