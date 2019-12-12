Tanner Perry takes a different approach to scheduling. He wants his Sullivan East wrestling team to be peaking when it counts most.
Being your best around the holidays doesn’t do much good.
“You want to peak at the regional tournament at the end of the year,” said Perry, a 2012 Sullivan East graduate, who is in his first season as head coach of the Patriots. “When I was there with all that competition time, we were peaking around Christmas time. That second half of the year was, not always, but really it was kind of downhill after Christmas week.”
Wrestling has long been a strong program at Sullivan East, with Perry part of two region titles and a fifth place team state finish during his senior season.
“Actually wrestling has been the most successful I think besides cross country, one of the most successful sports in school history at East historically,” said Perry, who estimates the Patriots have had around 15 state medalists, several region winners and three or four state champions. “There is definitely a history of success in the Sullivan East program.”
He aims to keep that going, with the Patriots led by captain Kolby Rutledge, who competes in the 195-pound weight class.
“We are really looking for him to have a good run this year and have a good show. He had a really good summer,” said Perry, who replaced Josh Murray, who is currently serving as an assistant for the Patriots. “I started helping out right at the end of last school year so I have had a few guys in the program over the summer and kind of building it up.
“Those guys have seen some huge jumps in talent since that happened.”
Others to watch are Dylan Tate (120) and the brother duo of Martin (152) and Izzy (132) Hamelryck.
“We are looking for them to make a good run definitely at region and we are looking to make a good run at state with them too,” Perry said. “[Dylan] is another one. He was with me this summer and really worked his tail off and turned into a completely different person since then. We are looking for him to do some good things this year and next year.”
While the Patriots won’t be able to fill all the weight classes, there is potential from Tucker Brown (106), Hailey Robinson (132), Mason Arrington (145), Bailey Roberts (145), Aiden Powers (152), Tyler Woomer (160), Dawson Jones (170), Dylan Stipes (182) and heavyweight Nick Sakellar.
There is more talent on the way too.
“We probably won’t fill all of them [weight classes] this year. We have got a few holes, but the good part is we have a middle school program in East Middle School,” said Perry, whose father, Brad, is a former wrestling coach at Sullivan East. “We have about 25 kids in that program right now. For wrestling that is a ridiculous number.
“We are definitely looking forward to the future and progressing even further down the age spectrum into fourth and fifth [grades] in the future.”
Sullivan East will compete three times in December, including this weekend at the Smoky Mountain Duals, followed by a match at David Crockett next Tuesday. They will take a break before resuming at the Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High School on Jan. 10.
“All of our guys will get 15 to 20 matches in hopefully so we will have a good solid push before Christmas and another good solid push after Christmas,” he said.
That is how Perry had it planned out.
“We like to progress in the wrestling room and not kill our athletes with a whole lot of competition time,” Perry said. “It is usually the opposite way. Usually you want to get as much competition time as you can.
“When I was in school that is what we did. We got in as much competition time as we possibly could. We wrestled 30 or 40 times during the year and by the time the end of the year rolls around we were burned out, we were exhausted, we were beat up.”
The plan is to keep that from happening this season.
“We are trying this approach this year, seeing how it works, seeing how we feel at regions and kind of go from there,” Perry said.
Perry understands just how difficult wrestling can be.
“Obviously I am a little biased, but I would say it is the toughest sport there is with the amount of preparation that goes into being a wrestler,” Perry said. “We always say you have two different kinds of people, you have wrestlers and then you have people on the wrestling team.
“To be a wrestler takes a whole other level of dedication than I think any other sport really does.”
He had his share of ailments during his high school days, injuring his shoulder during a match his senior season.
“I have definitely been through the grind of wrestling. There were some problems that I had when I wrestled that I look to remedy and I have remedied,” said Perry, who is also involved in mixed martial arts. “I am been really studying the past couple of years about how to fix the problems that I had when I was competing to help the kids that I am coaching with some anxiety stuff, performance anxiety stuff and the mental game as a whole.”
Wrestling is an individual sport that takes plenty of strength, technique and the endurance to tangle in matches that can go on as long as six minutes, which can seem like an eternity on the mats.
“When you think about the amount of time you are putting in this with the way you wrestle, high attack rate, high intensity, going after somebody for six minutes straight,” Perry said. “Then you have to do that over a course of a tournament. You have to do that five or six times over a day in close matches going through the grind of a tournament.
“I don’t think there is any other sport like it, I really don’t.”
Practice isn’t a picnic for the Patriots. They go at it hard when the whistle blows.
“We practice two hours and our goal for that two hours is basically to go non-stop for two hours,” he said. “We have water breaks, but my phrase is to touch the water fountain. Go get your drink and hustle back.”
All that dedication and hard work is expected to pay off at the end of the season.
Perry is excited for what lies ahead.
“It is definitely a building program right now. It is definitely going to be a building year, but we have quite a few individuals that we hope to make a pretty good run at state,” Perry said. “I really look forward to the future.
“I am planning to build a program that is extremely successful and to have support behind that program and bring some recognition to the sport of wrestling.”
