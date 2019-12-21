WISE, Va. – It could be said that Grundy High School junior Peyton McComas is making up for lost time on the wrestling mat, even though his matches are taking no time at all.
McComas pinned his way to the title in the 182-pound weight class and helped Grundy pin down a runner-up finish in the team standings at the Bobby Bates Classic, which concluded on Saturday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
A broken ankle cost McComas his 2018-19 season and he contemplated not taking part in the sport this winter.
“I was back-and-forth with whether I wanted to or not,” McComas said. “About two weeks before the season started, I began going up to the gym, wrestling around a little bit and got back into it. I’m glad I did.”
His opponents certainly aren’t glad.
McComas needed just 49 seconds to stick Joby Milstead in the finals as the Abingdon grappler joined Mason Deskins of Grundy’s B-team (13 seconds), Dakota Ball of Richlands (13 seconds) and Johnson Central’s Chase Price (1:43) as victims of the Peyton pin parade.
The performance came one week after McComas won all seven of his matches via pinfall at the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“I’m having fun with it,” McComas said. “I’ve just been trying to get it done. I’ve worked hard in practice and am just giving it all I’ve got. I wrestled fairly well today I thought and did what I needed to do.”
Ethan Blankenship (106) and Kaleb Horn (113) of Grundy also won their respective weight classes with first-period pins in the finals. The Golden Wave finished with a team score of 217.5, 33 points behind champion Johnson Central, a powerhouse program from Kentucky.
Rural Retreat (189.5), Abingdon (166) and Richlands (122) rounded out the top five.
Graham’s Justin Fritz was named most outstanding wrestler of the tournament after claiming gold at 152 pounds with a hard-fought 5-3 decision over Abingdon’s Jack Campbell in the finals.
Campbell received a noticeable black eye over the course of six spirited minutes.
“It was a really physical match,” Fritz said. “I had never wrestled him, because he’s always been above me [in weight class and VHSL classification]. It was tough. I knew I had to give it my all and I did.”
Fritz was one of five 2019 VHSL state champions to earn victories as Horne of Grundy, George Wythe’s Sebastian Lamrouex (126), Abingdon’s Jack Newton (138) and Union’s Mason Polier (220) prevailed.
Newton posted a 5-0 win over Pikeville’s Eric Green in a quality match.
“[Green] was pretty stout and pretty strong in his legs,” Newton said. “He was pretty hard to turn on top, which is normally one of my better positions. He really challenged me.”
Speaking of challenges, what are some things a defending state champion faces?
“There’s just a lot more pressure to perform at your best,” Newton said. “People think ‘He’s already won one, he must be pretty good,’ so you have to live up their expectations. I just try to wrestle my own match and do the same things I’ve always been doing and wrestle how I feel comfortable.”
Jacob Puckett of Richlands (160) and Rural Retreat’s Wyatt Sage (170) were other Southwest Virginia grapplers to win individual titles on Saturday. Puckett pinned Jonah Phillips of Wise County Central in 1:47.
Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick (106), Blake Battalgia of Rural Retreat (113), Rural Retreat’s Ely Blevins (120), Justin Martin of Rural Retreat (126) , Castlewood’s Cole Jessee (132), Honaker’s Dylan Barrett (145), Campbell of Abingdon (152), Phillips of Wise County Central (160), Milstead of Abingdon (182), Grundy’s Hunter Scarberry (195) and John Battle’s Eddie Rodriguez (285) were local wrestlers who finished second in their weight classes.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
