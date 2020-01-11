BRISTOL, Va. – Logan Smith has won two VHSL Class 2 wrestling championships, but the Lebanon senior chased another goal this weekend at the Bearcat Den.
“I’ve had the Ed Cressel Classic curse,” Smith said. “Two years ago, I lost here and finished fifth. Last year, I lost and finished third. I wanted to win this year.”
Mission accomplished.
In dominating fashion, Smith improved his record to 27-0 en route to the 182 pound title in Saturday’s version of the Ed Cressel Classic.
Smith capped his day with an 11-5 decision over Lucas Andrews from Avery County, North Carolina, in the finals.
So what’s the guide to success for Smith?
“My big thing is to get takedowns early and keep the pressure on,” Smith said.
The backstory for Smith involves grueling Crossfit training sessions with Lebanon wrestling coach Michael Webb.
“We go for an hour after the regular two hour wrestling practice,” Smith said. “I don’t know the names of all the workouts. I just do whatever they put in front of me.”
Webb said the extra labor has paid dividends.
“Logan is a lot bigger than he was last year, and he’s stronger,” Webb said.
Saturday’s event featured 425 athletes representing 39 teams from five states. That group included 47 individual state champions, including Abingdon’s Jack Newton.
The clever senior captured the 138-pound weight class Saturday by pinning Cristian Rojas (Galax) in three minutes and 36 seconds.
“I’m still using the same techniques that I did on my feet last year, but I’ve switched over to a new pinning combination that’s worked pretty well,” Newton said.
Newton, now 16-0, received a confidence boost after rallying for a 7-5 decision in last year’s state championship match.
“I had been working toward state my whole life and winning it has driven me to work that much harder,” Newton said.
Philip Newton, Jack’s father, is recognized as one of the top chefs in the Mountain Empire. Jack has over 100 wins in wrestling and has drawn interest from the wrestling coach at Ferrum
“I enjoy cooking, but it’s not really my passion,” Newton said.
Richlands senior Luke Martin continued his breakthrough season Saturday by winning the 195-pound title Saturday. In the final, Martin improved his record to 31-4 by pinning Wesley Childress of Grayson County in 43 seconds.
“I feel like this was the best I’ve wrestled all season, and the semifinal match might have been the best of my life,” said Martin, referring to a 52-second pin.
Martin, who started at left tackle for the Richlands football team the past three years, decided to drop down in weight this season after recording a third-place finish in last year’s state tourney at 220 pounds.
“I feel a lot better now,” Martin said. “This was a big tournament with a lot of talented wrestlers. To come out on top is a big accomplishment.”
Virginia High senior Gage Richard drew some of the loudest cheers of the long day in the 170 pound finals.
The 5-foot-8 Richard finally dropped a 5-3 decision to John Sedovy of Rockbridge County.
“A lot of the guys I face are taller, but I try to get underneath and use it to my advantage,” said Richard, who plans to attend Brigham Young University. “I’m pretty happy with the way I wrestled in this tournament, but there’s still a hump I want to get past.”
That hump involves the state tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
“That’s the goal,” Richard said. “I want to go as far as I can and help my team.”
Saturday’s other finalists from far Southwest Virginia include Castlewood sophomore Cole Jessee (132 pounds), Graham junior Justin Fritz (152), Richlands senior Jacob Puckett (160) and Marion senior Will Moss in the 285 pound weight class.
Traditional Tennessee state power Cleveland compiled 256 points to claim the team title. Avery County (205.5) and Rockbridge County (158.5) were next in line, with Abingdon (112.5) finishing sixth.
Two-time state champion River Griffith (Avery County) was selected as the most outstanding wrestler in the lower weight classes after pinning Jessee in the final after one minute and 47 seconds. Kyonte Hamilton from Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda, Maryland, earned the award for the upper weight classes after cruising through the 220-pound division.
Hamilton was the most decorated entering the Cressel Classic. He has been ranked as high as No. 3 nationally in his weight class and has committed to Rutgers University for football, where he is also considering football
“The [national ranking] kind of creates a target on your back, but I just try read my opponents and do my work,” Hamilton said.
For Lebanon’s Smith, the quest for a three-peat continues.
“I want it bad,” said Smith, who has a career record of 130-11. “We always train hard, but we’ve stepped it up even more this season.”
