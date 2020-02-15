BRISTOL, Va. – John Battle junior Avery Almany was not in a good mood last Saturday.
“I was in bed and hurting from the flu, and most of my teammates had the same thing,” Almany said.
That’s why John Battle did not compete in the Mountain 7 District wrestling tournament at Abingdon.
But Almany and Trojans were all smiles late Saturday afternoon at Virginia’s High’s Bearcat Den after winning the Region 2D tournament.
So just how grim was the situation for John Battle last week?
“We had seven wrestlers with the flu, plus a couple out due to injuries,” Battle coach John Almany said. “So we decided to let the guys rest and heal, and then we hit it hard on Monday.”
The recharged Trojans accumulated 173.5 points Saturday, as every competitor from the 106 through the 132 class advanced to the finals. Senior Christopher Johnson and Avery Almany took wins at 113 and 126 for Battle.
“I started to feel better on Tuesday, and we all had faith that we could get the job done today,” Avery Almany said.
Lebanon finished second at 160 points, with Richlands (123) and Virginia High (117) next in line.
Two-time state champion Logan Smith from Lebanon was selected as the Region 2D wrestler of the year. He powered to victory at 182 pounds, improving his record to 48-0 on the season.
“I’ve been staying on my technique and working to improve,” said Smith, who shared the Region 2D MVP award with teammate Cole Stoots two years ago.
Smith said everything is in place for a run at a three-peat next weekend at the Salem Civic Center.
“I’m right where I want to be, and I’m thankful for all the people who have helped along the way,” Smith said. “I just have three more matches left. I’m going to cherish every moment of it.”
Graham junior Justin Fritz knows something about magic moments. The two-time defending state champion, who is favored to win another title, is now 50-1 after recording pins in eight and 41 seconds Saturday at 152 pounds.
Motivation is not a problem with this guy.
“I’m trying to get to the number one status instead of just maintaining it. That’s the way I look at it,” said Fritz, whose older brother also won a state wrestling championship. “I like to push my body to its fullest potential, wrestle funky, and put people in positions where they don’t really know what to do.”
Defending state champions Mason Polier (Union) and Will Moss (Marion) have the essentials for success.
Moss (40-3) won the 285 pound title Saturday with a 7-2 decision over Richlands senior Thomas Blankenship. Polier (51-5) recorded two pins in under 1:47 en route to the 220 crown.
“The state tournament will be tough at my weight class, but I know what the tempo and intensity will be like,” Polier said. “I plan to see what areas I need to work on in practice, and really push hard in practice.”
Southwest District duals champion Richlands captured three weight classes Saturday with Chance Rose (106), Jacob Puckett (160) and Luke Martin at 195. Puckett (54-7) and Martin (55-6) are three-time regional champs.
“We wrestled at about the level I expected,” Richlands coach Frank Daugherty said. “We have six seniors who have been in our lineup since they were freshmen, and they’ve matured.”
Virginia High also took three titles Saturday with seniors Hunter Morrell (120), A.J. Krumtum (132) and Gage Richard at 170.
Raymond Rodriguez was one of the many heroes for John Battle, as the senior earned third place in the 285 pound class despite weighing just 235 pounds. Battle relies on five seniors.
“Rodriguez is one of the hardest workers in our room,” said Coach Almany, who won four district titles as a wrestler at Virginia High. “It’s been a tough week for our team, but our guys pushed through with strong mindsets and no-quit training.”
Take the example of Avery Almany. He has competed only 15 matches this season after chipping a bone in his arm during the season’s first dual. Then came the flu outbreak.
“Winning the region definitely makes up for all of that,” Avery Almany said. “Just look at our coach. He’s so happy.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
