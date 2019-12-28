GRUNDY, Va. — If high school athletes were allowed to have sponsors, Double Kwik convenient stores could have Kaleb Horn represent them.
Horn made quick work of three opponents, taking all of 73 seconds on his way to the 113-pound title as one of two champions for Grundy at the 45th annual Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Horn and Peyton McComas won titles for Grundy, which finished second to Kentucky 4A wrestling power Johnson Central, which had team honors wrapped up long before the finals began.
Richlands and Graham each had one champ.
Not one of Kaleb Horn’s three opponents Saturday lasted a minute on the mat with the Grundy junior, who made quick work of Princeton’s Trace Hatfield in the finals with a pin just 23 seconds into the match.
“I just want to get on the mat and get off, that’s the way I’ve always been,” Horn said. “I just went out there and wrestled like I normally do and found an opening.”
McComas worked as quickly as Horn in the 182-pound finals against Eli Vassey of Enka, North Carolina. The Grundy junior won by fall in 57 seconds.
“I’ve just been working really hard in practice and just doing the best I can, really,” said McComas, a state champ as a freshman who is 21-0 since returning to the mat after missing most of last season with a broken ankle. “I’ve been lifting a lot and I’m stronger and, I think, more mature than I was two years ago.”
Added Grundy coach Travis Fiser, “Peyton McComas has just been solid the whole year long. He’s hard working and humble and I’ve been really impressed with Peyton, he’s been a great leader in the room.
“Same thing with Kaleb Horn. He’s dominant when he’s out there.”
McComas was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Graham’s Justin Fritz also remained undefeated on the season. He pinned his first three opponents before winning by technical fall, 15-0 over Bluefield’s Shawn Mitchell in the finals at 152 pounds.
“Justin’s had a really good year,” Graham coach Ben Fritz said of his son, who won a state title last year as a sophomore. “He’s wrestled well everywhere he’s been.
“He’s really focused on wrestling as well as he can and going as far as he can again in February.”
Richlands heavyweight Thomas Blankenship capped off the finals winning an overtime thriller, 3-2, over Pike County (Ky.) Central’s Shawn May.
“He’s a big strong kid, and he’s only been wrestling a couple of years,” Richlands coach Frank Daugherty said. “He’s come a long way fast.
“I give a lot of credit to coach Eric Phipps, he’s been working with Thomas one-on-one and he’s improving every day.”
Grundy had five finalists, Richlands had two and Graham one. Ethan Blankenship (106), Chris Stiltner (138) and Hunter Scarberry (195) all placed second for the Golden Wave.
Jacob Puckett (160) finished second for the Blue Tornado.
Johnson Central had six finalists and four champs.
Richlands finished fourth.
