INDEPENDENCE, Va. – With possible school consolidation being a hot topic of conversation in Buchanan County these days, one can’t help but wonder how many more years Grundy High School’s ultra-successful wrestling program has left.
As for now, it’s still business as usual for the longtime Southwest Virginia power.
Grundy crowned five individual champions and rolled up 288 total points to claim the VHSL Class 1 West Super Region tournament on Saturday at Grayson County High School.
The Golden Wave outdistanced rival Rural Retreat (236 ½), Grayson County (185) and George Wythe (157) to win the title and are the favorites to win a VHSL team championship for the 23rd time when the state tournament begins on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
The caravan headed to the Roanoke Valley will be crowded as Grundy will send an entire lineup of 14 grapplers to the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
Keep in mind that Grundy lost eight seniors, four of whom were state champions, off last year’s squad.
In a program where expectations are always high, would it be safe to say this group of Grundy wrestlers has exceeded the usual projections?
“Actually, I feel that way completely,” Grundy sophomore Chris Stiltner said. “The team has really surprised me and we’ve had a lot of guys step up. To have all 14 guys going to state – it’s just awesome.”
Stiltner needed just 74 seconds to pin Parry McCluer’s Nick Craft to win the 138-pound weight class. After winning the state title at 132 pounds a year ago, there has been no sophomore slump for Stiltner.
“He’s really made some steps this year,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “He’s just a kid that’s never satisfied and is always working and getting better. He’s a good kid to have.”
Kaleb Horn (113), Peyton McComas (182), Tanner Bishop (220) and Logan Looney (285) also recorded first-place finishes for the Golden Wave. Horn and Stiltner are both defending state champs and have handled the pressures that go along with that designation.
“It’s more of a feeling this year of I have to go do it, because the team is depending on me,” Stiltner said. “I’m expected to do what I did last year.”
Meanwhile, Rural Retreat junior Wyatt Sage is hoping to reverse his fortunes from a year ago.
He improved to 40-0 with a 6-0 decision over George Wythe’s Terry Morgan on Saturday in the 170-pound title match.
A pinfall loss to Caxton Vaught of Galax in the 2019 state finals has provided motivation for Sage all season long.
“It was a rough [defeat] and it definitely drove me to be the best I can,” Sage said. “I put in as much work in the offseason as I could. It’s been a tough process, but the teammates and coaches helped me pull it through.”
The medal he received on Saturday was nice, but he’s hoping to gain possession of a much more important prize soon.
“This is a big deal, but nowhere close to as big of a deal as a state title,” Sage said. “I want that ring this year and am going to do what it takes to get it. I’ve done what it takes so far, so I’m just going to push as hard as I possibly can.”
Sage is certainly hitting his stride at the right time.
“He’s just so strong,” said Rural Retreat coach Rick Boyd. “He doesn’t make mistakes and gets the job done.”
Blane Sage (152) and Eli Fortuner (195) had first-place finishes as well for Rural Retreat. A sophomore strongman, Fortuner was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after earning a 12-0 major decision over Grundy’s Hunter Scarberry in the finals.
Dorian Delp of Rural Retreat lost his first match of the season in the 160-pound weight class, dropping a 9-8 decision to George Wythe senior Adam Akers in the finals.
Using an aggressive approach, Akers set the tone early and then held off Delp in the third period.
“I had to go out there and put up points – score, score, score, score,” Akers said. “I looked over at the scoreboard with 10 seconds left, was up one and I knew had to survive.”
Talk about a confidence boost.
“It gives me a lot,” Akers said. “That was a lot like a state finals match right there. I’m a senior and this is it, so I have to put it all out there.”
Castlewood freshman Adam Gibson had an impressive win of his own in the 106-pound title bout as he triumphed via a 6-5 decision over Grundy’s Ethan Blankenship.
Blankenship had beaten Gibson by an 18-10 major decision the week before in the Region 1D tournament. Trailing 4-3 on Saturday, Gibson got an escape and takedown early in the third period to take the lead for good.
“The last time against him I was down nine points in the first period,” Gibson said. “I was thinking if I could hold my own [in the final period], I might have a shot at winning this. It makes it a little more special [beating a Grundy grappler] since they are a powerhouse.”
George Wythe’s Sebastian Lamrouex (126) and the Grayson County trio of Cole Anders (120), Dawson Allen (132) and Dalton Biggs (145) also won their respective weight classes on Saturday.
While the consolidation of the four high schools in Buchanan County – Grundy, Twin Valley, Hurley and Council – has been discussed many times, any changes wouldn’t occur for a few years.
The more pressing concern for Golden Wave supporters: Can Grundy make it five straight team titles on the mat?
“We need to have another good week in us,” Fiser said. “This is a great group. … It’s been a really quick year and when it goes by quick like that, you know you have a really good group of kids. I’m proud of them.”
Riverheads also had 14 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament and will be gunning for the Golden Wave, who posted a 39-30 win over the Gladiators in a dual match earlier this season.
As for now, Grundy is still the gold standard.
“I like wrestling Grundy,” said Boyd, Rural Retreat’s coach. “We’re closing that gap a little bit, but they’ve got a lot of good kids and it’s hard to knock ‘em off. Riverheads is going to bring a bunch to Salem. Crazy things happen sometimes, so you just have to wrestle it out.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
