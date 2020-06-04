Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SULLIVAN COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... GREENE COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... UNICOI COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... JOHNSON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... CARTER COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * AT 458 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS MAY CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, GREENEVILLE, ELIZABETHTON, ABINGDON, ERWIN, MOUNTAIN CITY AND JONESBOROUGH. RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED FROM THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN MAY RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&