Old Dominion University’s run as a wrestling program came to an end after 63 years on April 2 when officials at the school in Norfolk, Virginia, announced the sport was being dropped for budgetary reasons.
It was an All-American grappler from ODU who played a pivotal role in the development of a Southwest Virginia high school wrestling dynasty that is still going strong.
Ben Ward coached Grundy’s 1987 and 1988 VHSL Group AA state championship squads, launching a streak in which the Golden Wave claimed 12 consecutive titles.
“I really enjoyed my time there,” Ward said. “It was a special part of my life and I cherish it.”
A state champion at Fort Myers High School in Florida, Ward finished his collegiate career with an 83-33 record. He earned NCAA Division I All-American honors for the Monarchs in 1984, placing seventh in the 150-pound weight class.
“It was really an amazing feeling,” Ward said. “I knew so many guys that were just as good, or better, as I was that didn’t do it. My coach told me one time, ‘There are guys that should be All-Americans. You won’t have to say that the rest of your life. You are an All-American.’ It was special for me and good for the program at the time.”
It was shortly after achieving All-American status that Ward traveled to Buchanan County for the first time.
“It was a weeklong camp and I just kind of fit in at Grundy,” Ward said. “I grew up in the South and I’ve got my own flavor of a drawl. … They had me come back the next year for a clinic over Christmas. I did that and then they just asked me to stay on the rest of the season. I didn’t really take the full-time job until after that season.”
Coal operator and attorney Red Robertson had funded the building of a new wrestling facility a couple of years earlier and had invested serious dollars in the program’s future. Grundy had won a state championship in 1978, but the Golden Wave had finished tied for 32nd in the 1985 state tournament.
A third-place showing in 1986 was the inkling things were headed in the right direction.
“I thought about what an opportunity it was at Grundy,” Ward said. “What they didn’t have was a guy like me with a college background and a different perspective. They had every other part – they had the money, they had a ton of kids participating, a ton of desire from the community to see the kids excel; they were in an area where wrestling was big and a popular sport. … It was something that just fit for me. It was like a hand in a glove, so I took the job.”
Reid Ratliff was a three-time state champ at Grundy and later wrestled for the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He points to Ward’s arrival on the scene as a landmark moment.
“Ben changed our program 180 degrees,” Ratliff said. “Grundy had had success in the 1970s and early-80s, but the sport had changed and we needed a fresh start from a successful collegiate wrestler. Ben was not well-liked at first, because he was teaching us a different style of wrestling and training. But after a while we loved him. He was very technical, but preached toughness also.”
Overseeing the Grundy Wrestling Club and coaching the varsity alongside W.J. Caudill, Ward and the Golden Wave dominated.
Grundy amassed a team score of 261.5 points during the ‘87 state tournament. By comparison, runner-up Poquoson had a team total of 112.5.
Ratliff, Mike Cox, Red Childress, Raymond Webb and Greg Stiltner were among the stars for the Golden Wave during Ward’s tenure.
“I had rough, tough kids that wanted to win and we had a whole bunch of ‘em,” Ward said. “They ate up any information I gave them. It was a great experience to have that many kids who have those attributes as wrestlers.”
Like most wrestlers who reach a high level, Ward was intense and straightforward.
“One time at a Christmas tournament at Poquoson he made me give up an escape with less than 20 seconds left in the semifinals,” Ratliff said. “I didn’t understand why, but trusted whatever he told me. After the match, he told that he didn’t think I had the guts to score points and win a match in the last 20 seconds. But he said I proved to him I could be a state champion. I wasn’t sure if that was a criticism or compliment, but had full trust in him. He changed our culture and made us champions.”
Ward now resides in Florida.
“After that ‘88 season, I lived for a year in Richmond and then I ended up back in Florida,” Ward said. “I guess a part of it was my parents weren’t getting any younger, they had two sons and neither one of their sons was living near them.”
How did Ward take the news of ODU discontinuing wrestling?
“It’s like a feeling of loss to me,” Ward said. “I know funding and finances play into the picture and I can’t second guess the decision, but I can’t say I’m not disappointed. It was my school, my sport and my thing and it’s tough to realize it’s not going to be there.”
Abingdon High School graduate P.J. Puriefoy competed for Old Dominion during the 2003-04 season. He later transferred to King University.
“The program was trying to turn itself around after several years of not being good when I was there,” Puriefoy said. “Good individuals, but the wrestling culture as a whole wasn’t where it needed to be. [Coach] Jamie [Kelly] did a great job with what he had. My time at ODU was short. I left there the following year when Coach Steve Martin and Lee Pritts came in.”
Puriefoy, who is now an assistant coach at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke, was blindsided by the program’s demise.
“I have several friends that are still involved in coaching wrestling in the Virginia Beach area that stayed all four years at ODU and were on the team. The news came as a complete shock. The team was improving tremendously. The whole program changed from the time that we were there,” Puriefoy said. “When we stepped foot on campus and in the wrestling room it was a run down and nasty facility. Coach Martin and his staff, along with the help of several donors, completely revamped the wrestling room and changed the direction of the program
“Recently, the Virginia state tournament was hosted in a high school gym close to ODU and I was actually back in the room for the first time since it was redone. We were allowed to work out there the night before. I felt like everything was going really well at that time.”
While the epitaph has been written for ODU wrestling, things are going well in Ward’s old Southwest Virginia stomping grounds.
Grundy’s VHSL state team title count is up to 23 as the winning ways have continued under the watch of two other collegiate All-Americans – former coach Kevin Dresser and current boss Travis Fiser, both of whom competed at the University of Iowa.
“It was set up to succeed, so it doesn’t surprise me,” Ward said.
